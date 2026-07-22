Legacy Supply Chain Named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider for 2026

Legacy Supply Chain recognized for nearly 20 years as Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Legacy Supply Chain recognized as Top 3PL for customer excellence

Industry recognition highlights Legacy's leadership in helping customers build more connected and scalable supply chains

For nearly 20 years, Inbound Logistics has named Legacy Supply Chain a leading 3PL. Every day, our teams work alongside customers to solve complex logistics challenges with innovative solutions.” — Mike Glodziak, President & CEO

INDIANPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Supply Chain , a leading provider of integrated supply chain and transportation solutions, today announced it has been named one of Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers for 2026. The annual recognition honors logistics providers that deliver exceptional value, innovation and operational excellence in an increasingly dynamic global supply chain environment.Selected from hundreds of third-party logistics providers, Legacy was recognized for helping customers navigate today's complex transportation and supply chain challenges through technology-enabled solutions, deep operational expertise and a customer-first approach that drives measurable business results."For nearly 20 years running Inbound Logistics has named Legacy Supply Chain a leading 3PL," said Mike Glodziak, President and CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. "Every day, our teams work alongside customers to solve complex logistics challenges with innovative solutions. We're honored that Inbound Logistics continues to recognize Legacy for the work we do to transform our customers’ supply chains."The award comes as supply chains continue to evolve amid shifting global trade dynamics, changing customer expectations and unprecedented market disruption. Organizations are increasingly looking for logistics partners that can provide not only execution, but also the visibility, technology and strategic expertise needed to build connected, transformative supply chains.In selecting this year's recipients, the editorial team at Inbound Logistics recognized providers demonstrating true industry leadership and meaningful customer impact."This year, the competition was fiercer than ever. Hundreds of 3PLs stepped up to showcase how they navigate today's supply chain landscape. Our editorial selection team looked past mere size to focus on true industry leadership. We recognize the innovators who provide real-world value, drive headline-worthy performance, and keep their customers ahead of the curve, explains Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics, A Xometry CompanyLegacy continues to invest in the people, technology and infrastructure that enable customers to connect their supply chains, scale their operations and transform business performance. Earlier this year, the company opened its new corporate headquarters in downtown Indianapolis, further supporting its continued growth and long-term commitment to innovation, customer success and the communities it serves.The Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Providers list is an annual editorial recognition of logistics companies that consistently deliver innovative solutions, operational excellence and measurable value for customers across a broad range of industries.About Legacy Supply ChainLegacy Supply Chain has been transforming supply chains to power business growth and communities for more than 40 years. We combine enterprise-grade capabilities with a human touch — rolling up our sleeves, solving problems side-by-side with our customers, and building solutions that create lasting value. With over 30 operations across the United States and Canada, Legacy offers warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions that stand the test of time.For more information, visit legacyscs.com.

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