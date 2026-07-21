As Grid Warnings Mount Across the Country, Buckeye Power Systems Urges Homes and Businesses to Prep for Power Outages

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Rolling blackout warnings, a shrinking Lake Mead, and surging data center demand converge to strain the electric power grid — backup power is no longer optional

What we're seeing right now isn't a one-off event — it's three converging pressures on a grid that was never built to handle this much demand at once” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the span of a single week, three separate warning signs have surfaced about the reliability of the U.S. electric grid — and Buckeye Power Systems , an online retailer of standby power systems from Cummins Power Generation , says the message for homeowners and business owners is clear: backup power is quickly becoming a necessity, not a luxury.This week, grid operator Southwest Power Pool (SPP) issued a warning to customers across 14 central states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming — that it may be forced to implement rolling blackouts as a punishing heat wave drives electricity demand to dangerous highs. The advisory follows a Level 3 energy emergency alert, meaning SPP has already had to draw on some or all of its operating reserves just to keep the lights on.At the same time, out West, Lake Mead is approaching water levels not seen since Hoover Dam was first filled in the 1930s. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has warned that continued declines could strip away as much as 70 to 80 percent of Hoover Dam's hydropower capacity — a loss that would ripple through the power supply of millions of homes and businesses across the Southwest.Layered on top of both crises is a longer-term trend: data centers, which require massive amounts of electricity around the clock, have become the fastest-growing source of new electricity demand for utilities nationwide. As more of these facilities come online to power cloud computing and artificial intelligence, they are pushing local and regional grids closer to their limits — often in the very same regions already dealing with heat-driven strain and hydropower losses."What we're seeing right now isn't a one-off event — it's three converging pressures on a grid that was never built to handle this much demand at once," said David Richey, President of Buckeye Power Systems. "Extreme heat, water shortages threatening hydropower, and data centers pulling moreelectricity than ever before are all hitting at the same time. For homeowners and business owners, that means the risk of losing power isn't hypothetical anymore — it's a matter of when, not if."Buckeye Power Systems sells standby generators manufactured by Cummins Power Generation, a brand trusted by hospitals, emergency responders, military bases, and Fortune 500 companies around the world to keep critical operations running when the grid fails. The company says interest in home and commercial backup power has grown alongside each new grid warning, as more Americans look for a way to protect their families, homes, and businesses from unplanned outages."A standby generator isn't just about comfort during a storm anymore," Richey said. "It's about making sure your home stays safe, your food doesn't spoil, your medical equipment keeps running, and your business doesn't lose a single day of revenue — regardless of what's happening on the grid. When thesame equipment trusted by hospitals and the military is available for your own home or business, it only makes sense to have that same level of protection."Richey added that the growing frequency of grid warnings should serve as a wake-up call for anyone who has considered backup power but hasn't yet taken action. "We'd rather people prepare before the next alert comes through than scramble after the power actually goes out," Richey said. "Every warning we've seen this year points in the same direction — the grid is under more strain than it's ever faced, and the smartest move any homeowner or business owner can make is to have a reliable backup power source of their own."Buckeye Power Systems maintains ready-to-ship inventory of Cummins standby generators for residential and commercial businesses , allowing customers to secure backup power without the extended wait times common elsewhere in the industry.About Buckeye Power SystemsBuckeye Power Systems is an online e-commerce retailer specializing in standby power systems from Cummins Power Generation. The company offers in-stock, ready-to-ship generators for homes and businesses across the United States, backed by the trusted engineering of Cummins — the same brand relied upon by hospitals, emergency responders, military bases, and Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

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