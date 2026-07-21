Chef Robert Irvine joins Fort Sill soldiers for 'Breaking Bread with Heroes'

FORT SILL, Okla. — Soldiers assigned to the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade joined chef Robert Irvine during the "Breaking Bread with Heroes" event hosted by the Robert Irvine Foundation at Fort Sill, July 21, 2026. The event brought Soldiers and leaders together over a shared meal while emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition in building healthy, resilient and mission-ready warfighters and communities.

Throughout the event, Irvine served lunch, met with Soldiers and shared his message that nutrition is a critical component of military readiness. A veteran of the Royal Navy, Irvine later served as a chef at the White House before founding the Robert Irvine Foundation, which supports service members, veterans and first responders.

"When you listen to their concerns, food is one of those things that allows us to sit around the table and converse," Irvine said. "These men and women are athletes. We need to treat them like they are. It's important." Irvine said providing fresh, healthy and nutritious food is one way to invest in the force and ensure Soldiers are prepared for the physical and mental demands of military service.

"I travel 345 days a year on the road making sure the men and women who look after our nation are taken care of," Irvine said.

For many Soldiers, the opportunity to meet Irvine was just as meaningful as hearing his message. "My dad was a chef, so growing up we always had Chef Irvine on the TV in our house," said Sgt. Tyrose Brown, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "It's really great to get the opportunity to meet him."

Chef Robert Irvine and Army command teams from across Fort Sill served lunch to more than 300 service members as a show of appreciation for their service, reflecting the Robert Irvine Foundation's commitment to supporting the health and well-being of those who serve.