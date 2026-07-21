Albany State University Launches Eight New Graduate Certificate Programs for Fall 2026
Albany State University Expands Graduate Offerings With Eight Fully Online Certificate Programs Designed To Provide Career-Focused Pathways.
Offered in partnership through the Graduate School and the College of Business, Education, and Professional Studies, the new stand-alone certificates provide specialized, in-demand training for working professionals and recent graduates seeking to enhance their credentials or pivot into high-growth industries.
The Business Administration graduate certificates, which are accredited the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), include Healthcare Leadership, Organization Change and Development, Six Sigma Quality Management, and Supply Chain Analytics. The Public Administration graduate certificates include Health Services Management, Human Resources Management, Local Government Management, and Non-Profit Management.
Courses are delivered fully online in an asynchronous format, providing maximum flexibility for students balancing professional and personal commitments. With a competitive tuition rate of $317 per credit hour, the programs offer an accessible pathway to advanced education.
“Workforce readiness is a key priority for the university. By offering high-quality programs in critical fields, we are equipping our students with the knowledge and skills needed to lead, innovate, and make meaningful contributions in their communities and professions.”
- Dr. Robert O. Scott, President, Albany State University
Each program is designed to provide practical, career-focused learning outcomes. Students will gain expertise in leadership, data-driven decision-making, organizational strategy, and industry-specific applications such as healthcare systems, supply chain optimization, and quality management.
The programs are open to individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum GPA of 2.5, and admission is offered on a rolling basis. While these certificates are designed to stand alone, the credits earned may be applied toward a corresponding master’s degree program upon completion.
Applications for the Fall 2026 semester are now open, with a priority deadline of Friday, July 31.
“These graduate certificate programs are designed to provide focused, practical knowledge that professionals can immediately apply in their careers. Whether students are looking to advance in their current field or explore new opportunities, these certificates offer a flexible and affordable pathway to gaining in-demand skills and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving job market.”
- Dr. Charles Ochie, Dean of the Graduate School
Albany State University’s commitment to high-quality, accessible graduate education is reflected in its national recognition. The university was recently ranked the No. 1 Online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in Georgia for 2026 by MBASchools.org, highlighting ASU’s excellence in delivering flexible, career-focused business education designed to meet the needs of today’s workforce.
As Georgia’s largest Historically Black College and University, Albany State University remains dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality academic programs that prepare students for success in a global society. The launch of these graduate certificates further strengthens the university’s role as a leader in innovative, workforce-aligned education.
Prospective students may contact graduateadmissions@asurams.edu or 229-500-2022.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here
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