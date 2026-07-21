Independence Day Regatta Brings Thousands to Fairmount Park as City Leaders and Toyota Partner with Schuylkill Navy

Independence Day Regatta Brings Thousands More Visitors to Fairmount Park as City Leaders and Toyota Partner with Schuylkill Navy for This Weekend’s Three-Day Event Founded in 1858, the Schuylkill Navy is the oldest amateur sporting association in the country and is chartered by its member clubs on Boathouse Row and upriver "to secure collective action and promote amateurism on the Schuylkill." First run circa 1880, the Independence Day Regatta was originally known as the People’s Regatta.

Thursday News Conference Previews One of America's Oldest Sporting Traditions, New Docuseries on Local Olympic Hopeful, and Festival of Racing, Food, and Fun

Philadelphia has spent the summer welcoming the world, and we're not finished yet.” — Bonnie Mueller, Commodore Emeritus of the Schuylkill Navy

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kick-Off News Conference:WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m.WHERE: Temple’s East Park Canoe House at 2400 Kelly DriveWHO:• Christy Brady: City of Philadelphia City Controller• Susan Slawson: Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation• Maurice Scott: Philadelphia City Rowing alumnus, LA28 Olympic hopeful, and subject of NBC Sports' docuseries FORGED• Claire Friedlander: 2026 U.S. Senior National Team Member preparing for World Championships• Jeff Greenfield: Commodore, Schuylkill Navy • Paul Muller: President, Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association• Bonnie Mueller: Commodore Emeritus, Schuylkill NavyPhiladelphia's historic summer of sports isn't over yet.Days after thousands last gathered at neighboring Lemon Hill for FIFA Fan Festival celebrations, the Schuylkill River once again becomes the backdrop for one of America's great sporting traditions as the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia prepares to host the 2026 Independence Day Regatta Presented by Toyota , set for Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26. This year's regatta will welcome nearly 100 teams with 5000 athletes from 18 states and other countries for three days of racing.Ahead of this weekend’s events on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., City officials, the Schuylkill Navy, sponsoring Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association, and elite athletes will gather along the Schuylkill River to preview the Independence Day Regatta. The event concludes the Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota, which welcomed more than 10,000 athletes and over 50,000 spectators this season to Philadelphia's historic Schuylkill River National Race Course.Among Thursday's featured speakers will be City Controller Chrisy Brady and Philadelphia Parks and Recreational Commissioner Susan Slawson. Philadelphia City Rowing alumnus, three-time national champion, and LA28 Olympic hopeful in Coastal Rowing Maurice Scott will speak. Scott's remarkable journey—from the streets of Philadelphia to pursuing an Olympic dream—is the subject of FORGED, a new documentary premiering this week on NBC Sports. He will be joined by US National Team Member Claire Friedlander, a local Philadelphian who will represent Team USA at next month's World Rowing Championships in Amsterdam.For the first time since it began in 1858, organizers voluntarily moved the traditional Fourth of July regatta to the final weekend of July in support of Mayor Cherelle Parker's One Philly vision, ensuring Philadelphia's signature events complemented one another throughout this historic summer. Despite the move, this year's regatta will be one of the largest in its history."Philadelphia has spent the summer welcoming the world, and we're not finished yet," said Bonnie Mueller, Commodore Emeritus of the Schuylkill Navy. "This weekend, close to 20,000 athletes and their fans will experience one of America's most beautiful sporting venues while continuing to support our hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and cultural institutions. Moving this event to support Mayor Parker's One Philly vision showed what great partners can accomplish together, and we're proud to continue the celebration of our nation's 250th anniversary by welcoming competitors from across the country and around the world to the Schuylkill River."While several smaller regattas have relocated outside Philadelphia in recent years, the Schuylkill Navy remains committed to keeping its historic events where they began—on the Schuylkill River. That commitment is made possible through enduring partnerships with the City of Philadelphia, Toyota, and hundreds of dedicated volunteers."Events of this size and significance simply don't happen without committed partners," said Jeff Greenfield, Commodore of the Schuylkill Navy. "Toyota's longstanding investment, together with the city's support and the dedication of hundreds of volunteers, allows these historic regattas to remain where they belong—on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. We're grateful for partners who recognize the value these events bring to our city and help ensure these traditions continue for future generations.""The Schuylkill Navy continues to play an important role in celebrating and promoting rowing throughout the Greater Philadelphia region," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "Our Toyota Dealers Association is made up of 25 local dealers who live and work in Greater Philadelphia, and through the Schuylkill Navy Series and High-Performance Collaborative, we are pleased to recognize the athletes, organizations, and traditions, which make rowing such an important part of our city’s history and culture,” Muller added.The Independence Day Regatta welcomes everyone from novice youth rowers and adult athletes to current U.S. National Team members, former Olympians, and future Olympic hopefuls, reinforcing Philadelphia's long-standing reputation as one of the nation's premier rowing communities.Competition begins Friday morning and continues throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, culminating with championship finals on Sunday afternoon.Admission is free.MEDIA CONTACT: Bonnie Mueller, Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia, bmueller91@me.com, (215) 815-0599About Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association: The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association is comprised of 25 Toyota Dealers in the Greater Philadelphia market dedicated to providing customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northwestern Delaware and Southern New Jersey communities with Toyota vehicle sales and service.About Toyota: Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships. Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.About the Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota: The Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota is composed of five sporting events in Philadelphia, hosted by the Schuylkill Navy at its iconic River venues. Powered by the work of hundreds of volunteers and donations by generous sponsors led by Toyota, these events are free to spectators and open to a diverse range of athletes in the city, region and beyond. Proceeds fund the work of the Schuylkill Navy in promoting access to rowing and paddling, stewardship of the River and Fairmount Park, youth development, and our athletes who compete nationally and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.