ISO Launches ISO Unlocked in Partnership with Guava to Give International Students More Value Beyond Insurance

ISO partners with Guava to launch ISO Unlocked, offering international students exclusive brand discounts and rewards on everyday expenses.

ISO Unlocked is our way of standing by international students every day, helping ease everyday expenses so they can focus on their education, culture, and U.S. academic experience.” — Stephanie Lin

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISO Student Health Insurance today announced the launch of ISO Unlocked, a new member loyalty program created in partnership with Guava to give active ISO members additional access to exclusive savings and rewards on top of their insurance coverage.For international students studying in the United States, the cost of student life extends far beyond tuition and health insurance. Powered by Guava’s loyalty and rewards platform, ISO Unlocked gives eligible ISO members access to a dedicated rewards portal featuring offers from participating brands such as Nike, DoorDash, Target, Sephora, Expedia, and more. Members can shop through the portal, earn points on eligible purchases, and redeem those points for gift cards to help offset everyday expenses.“Studying abroad in the U.S. comes with financial adjustments that go far beyond tuition and health plans,” said Stephanie Lin, CEO at ISO. “ISO Unlocked is our way of standing by international students every day, helping ease everyday expenses so they can focus on their education, culture, and U.S. academic experience.”Through ISO Unlocked, members can access savings across key categories that matter to student life, including food delivery, travel, retail, beauty, lifestyle, and everyday essentials. Whether students are ordering a meal during finals week, shopping for dorm necessities, or booking travel home, ISO Unlocked provides another way to stretch their budget.“Guava was built to help insurance organizations create stronger member engagement through benefits people can use every day,” says Jerry Chien, CEO of Guava. “ISO Unlocked is a great example of how a loyalty and rewards platform can extend the value of insurance membership beyond the policy itself.”Key ISO Unlocked benefits include:• Member-Only Savings: Access exclusive discounts and promotional offers across major retail and lifestyle brands.• Earn on Everyday Spending: Earn rewards points on eligible purchases made through the ISO Unlocked portal.• Flexible Point Redemptions: Redeem accumulated points for gift cards directly within the platform.ISO Unlocked is available immediately to active policyholders at no extra cost as part of their ISO membership. The program reflects ISO’s continued commitment to supporting international students not only through affordable health insurance options, but also through practical, daily benefits that help lower the cost of living in the United States.To learn more or access the portal, click here About ISO Student Health InsuranceISO Student Health Insurance is a leading provider of health insurance and financial services for international students studying in the United States. Founded in 1958 by international students, ISO has served more than one million students across the country, offering health insurance plans and community resources designed to support every step of the U.S. academic journey. ISO Student Health Insurance is part of the IGNYTE Insurance family of companies — a specialty insurance platform focused on building and scaling high-performing specialty insurance brands in unique, niche markets. Learn more at isoa.org About GuavaGuava is a white-label loyalty and rewards platform for insurers and brokers, helping organizations offer member savings, rewards, and engagement experiences. Learn more at guavainsurance.com.

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