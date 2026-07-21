The Miami Takeover is Partnering with Colgate To Provide Pediatric Dental Screenings For Miami Beach Children

The Miami Takeover (MTO) is Partnering with Colgate and The City of Miami Beach To Provide Pediatric Dental Screenings & Teeth Hygiene Education For Over 250 Local Underserved Kids (12 & Under) The Miami Takeover is returning to Miami Beach for its 18th Annual Festival starting this Thursday, July 23rd, 2026 with a local dental screening community service event in collaboration with Colgate, The Miami Takeover (MTO) is Partnering with Colgate and The City of Miami Beach To Provide Pediatric Dental Screenings & Teeth Hygiene Education For Over 250 Local Underserved Kids (12 & Under)

The Miami Takeover (MTO) is Partnering with Colgate and The City of Miami Beach To Provide Pediatric Dental Screenings

Thanks to the support from Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures, and the City of Miami Beach, we’re providing free dental screenings and an engaging dental education to kids 12 and under.” — Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami Takeover (MTO) is proud to announce it is hosting its 6th Annual Children’s Dental Health Community Service Event as part of the 18th Annual Miami Takeover Festival returning to Miami Beach this week on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in collaboration with Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures and the City of Miami Beach in an effort to support the dental health and well-being of the region's underserved youth.

This annual community service initiative is a heartfelt effort produced and hosted by The Miami Takeover and Colgate to bring accessible oral health education and care to the children in the local Miami Beach community. “Thanks to the support from Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures, we’re offering free dental screenings and an engaging tutorial on proper tooth brushing techniques for kids 12 and under. Please note that this event does not include x-rays or full dental cleanings—this event will focus on preventive care and education to empower kids and families. Our partnership with Colgate Palmolive’s Bright Smiles Bright Future Program has afforded us this meaningful community service opportunity for more than 250 under age residents in Miami Beach,” said Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.

The Miami Takeover is expecting to serve more than 250 children during this community service event, with all participants receiving complimentary dental screenings conducted by licensed dental professionals. Pre-registration is required—no walk-ins will be accepted. Parents can take their daughters or sons to this free community dental event by requesting RSVP via email by emailing Info@TheMiamiTakeover.com.

Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Future is on a mission to positively impact 1 billion children with oral health education through proactive educational events. Born out of a simple idea more than 10 years ago by the Miami Takeovers's founders—Antwoine McCoy, Wylie Kynard and Vincent Peden— the urban travel and entertainment event nightlife production company and festival has mastered curating entertainment and music experiences while also incorporating local community service events that help those in need. “We’re passionate about uplifting the local youth with the tools and knowledge they need to fulfill their purpose and reach their ultimate potential,” McCoy stated.

At this year’s annual dental health community service event, thanks to the Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Committee (MBBAA), The Miami Takeover is able to give back and support underserved children that need essential care: “Together with the City of Miami Beach, the MBBBA and Colgate, The Miami Takeover is dedicated to giving back and doing good in the community,” McCoy stated.

ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVER

The Miami Takeover (MTO) is an urban event production and travel destination company based in Washington D.C. known for hosting energizing Black cultural and entertainment events across the U.S. The company’s signature event series festival, The Miami Takeover, is celebrating its 18th Annual Miami Takeover this summer featuring an exhilarating four-day event series on Miami Beach from July 24-27, 2026. Travelers, culture tastemakers and music lovers alike can visit Miami Beach to attend the Miami Takeover this summer and enjoy a relaxing vacation experience with a beachfront art deco hotel stay at the iconic Marsellis Beachfront Hotel with MTO exclusive travel packages. Led by three creative HBCU-educated (FAMU) entrepreneurs from Washington D.C., Antwoine McCoy, Wylie Kynard and Vincent Peden, the company’s mission is to offer one united and authentic sound and experience backed by the rich culture of Chocolate City. To learn more about the 18th Annual Miami Takeover’s four-day signature weekend series, please visit https://www.themiamitakeover.com. For company news and event updates, follow the brand on Instagram @Themiamitakeover and Facebook.

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