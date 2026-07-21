Second Installment Taxes Due July 31 and Review Lottery Credit

Dodge County Treasurer, Kris Keith, reminds taxpayers that second installment real estate tax payments are due to the Dodge County Treasurer by July 31 - not your local treasurer. Keith says taxpayers can pay by mail. Visit the Treasurer webpage for details: https://www.co.dodge.wi.gov/government/treasurer/taxpayers.

Keith says, “this is also a good time of year to review your tax bill and see if you received the lottery credit. Look on the top right of your tax bill for this credit.” The “lottery credit is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (WDOR)”. To qualify, you must be a Wisconsin resident, own a dwelling and use it as your primary residence as of January 1 each year. A property owner may only claim one credit. If you did receive the lottery credit, and your property remains your primary residence on January 1 each year, the credit will remain on your property. You do not have to re-apply each year.

If you did not receive a lottery credit on your 2025 tax bill, but were eligible, file a late claim with the WDOR by October 1, 2026. Go to WDOR’s website: https://www.revenue.wi.gov, type “lottery credit” in the search box and click on the link that says, “DOR Lottery and Gaming Credit Forms”.

For more information, call Kris Keith and her staff at the Treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782 or email treasurer@co.dodge.wi.us.