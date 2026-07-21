Oswego County Announces Positive Rabies Case in Town of Mexico

The Oswego County Health Department announces that a bat has tested positive for rabies in the town of Mexico. Two people received treatment as a result.

There have been seven positive rabies cases in the county this year so far, with two raccoons and one fox in the town of Hannibal; one raccoon in the town of Oswego; two bats in the town of Constantia; and one bat in the town of Mexico.

The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents about the risks associated with the rabies virus and encourages them to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from this deadly disease.

“Any mammal can contract rabies and, once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal,” said Oswego County Director of Environmental Health Katelyn Parkhurst. “The best protection is prevention. Keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations, avoid contact with wildlife, and never approach or handle wild animals, even if they appear friendly or injured.”

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bats are one of the most reported rabid animals in the United States.

Those who find a bat in their house should try to safely capture it without exposing themselves. The health department will then determine if it needs to be tested for the rabies virus.

For instructions on how to capture a bat, watch the New York State Department of Health video, “Catch a Bat Safely,” at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/rabies/.

It’s important to report all domestic and wild animal bites or contact with wildlife to the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division. Call 315-349-3564 weekdays or 315-341-0086 evenings and weekends.

“Our staff will investigate to determine whether any people or pets may have been exposed,” said Parkhurst. “If an exposure to the rabies virus is confirmed, post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is highly effective at preventing rabies. Because treatment must begin before symptoms develop, anyone who believes they may have been exposed should contact us immediately.”

One of the most effective defenses against rabies is keeping pets current on their rabies vaccinations.

New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies, with the first vaccine given at three months of age. Dogs and cats require a second vaccination within one year of the first, and every three years thereafter. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually. Animals under three months of age cannot receive a rabies vaccination.

The Oswego County Health Department offers several rabies clinics throughout the year. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Monroe Town Highway Garage, located at 46 Co. Rte. 11.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, residents can call 315-349-3564 to make an appointment for the Aug. 5 clinic. Throughout the year, appointments will be scheduled clinic-by-clinic and an announcement for the opening of the appointment phone line will be made before each clinic. There is a suggested donation of $7 per pet.

For a complete schedule, click on 2026 Oswego County Rabies Clinics.

For more information about rabies, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s website at https://health.oswegocountyny.gov/programs/environmental1/rabies_program2.php.