S Hotel Montego Bay Receives Prestigious AAA Four Diamond Award

S Hotel Montego Bay - Main Pool

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotel Montego Bay , the award-winning luxury lifestyle resort on Jamaica’s famed Doctor's Cave Beach, today announced that it has earned the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Award, recognizing the resort’s exceptional level of hospitality, refined accommodations, and personalized guest experience.The AAA Four Diamond designation is awarded following comprehensive, anonymous, on-site evaluations conducted by professional inspectors. The rating recognizes hotels that consistently deliver upscale amenities, thoughtful design, attentive service, and an elevated overall experience. Fewer than seven percent of the nearly 23,000 hotels approved by AAA throughout North America achieve the coveted Four Diamond distinction. S Hotel Montego Bay is one of just nine new properties across the Caribbean to earn the AAA Four Diamond designation this year and the only new property in Jamaica to receive the honor.“Receiving the AAA Four Diamond Award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to creating memorable experiences for every guest,” said Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay. “At S Hotel Montego Bay, our philosophy is Where Culture Meets Hospitality. Every detail—from our personalized service and culinary offerings to our art, design, and wellness experiences—is intentionally crafted to celebrate the spirit of Jamaica while delivering world-class hospitality.”Opened in 2019, S Hotel Montego Bay is a contemporary, 120-room luxury all-inclusive resort that seamlessly blends urban sophistication with the relaxed rhythm of the Caribbean. Inspired by Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage, the hotel's interiors feature works by local artists, historical references, and bespoke design elements that create an immersive experience unlike any other resort in the region.The AAA Four Diamond Award adds to an impressive list of international accolades earned by S Hotel Montego Bay. The resort was named Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and has consistently ranked among the Caribbean’s premier hotels by Condé Nast Traveler, Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, the World Travel Awards, the World MICE Awards, and the PATWA International Travel Awards. These honors underscore the resort’s reputation for exceptional service, innovative design, and authentic Jamaican hospitality.

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