PARADISE & CO. ANNOUNCES YOUTUBE SERIES 'JUDAISM' ON JULY 22TH

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradise & Co. reveals the spiritual internality of the Jewish scriptures in an original YouTube series, Judaism. Created by Barbara Permilla Roth, the series was influenced by the passage of Texas Senate Bill 10.Roth remarks of Judaism—“The mandate is to display in every Texas public primary and secondary school classroom—a poster of the Ten Commandments. First and foremost, these counsels are Holy laws from the Torah—Bible. Although the installations could number nearly ninety thousand, they provide for no qualified Hebrew spiritual teaching.”The first 11-part new series was designed to be an overview of Judaism. Formatted as YouTube Shorts—there is a clickable Description part that accompanies each clip. Titles include—God, Hebrew Bible, Ten Commandments, Messiah, Prayer, Holy, Soul, Heaven & Hell, Antisemitism, Zionism and Love & Peace. Currently in development is a second 11-part series that will specifically focus on the Ten Commandments.Barbara Permilla Roth is a Radio-TV-Film graduate from the School of Communications at The University of Texas at Austin. At the WorldFest–Houston Film Festival, Ms. Roth won the Silver award in Children’s Programming for the documentary Acorn Entrepreneurs – Visions of Young Enterprises. Roth, a learner of the Torah’s internality for over 25 years, is the author of Illumination —a journey toward spiritual sovereignty.

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