Rose Hill Center Honors the Life and Legacy of Co-Founder Daniel Kelly

Dan and Rosemary Kelly with their son John, the inspiration for Rose Hill Center

Rose Hill Center is deeply saddened to announce the passing of co-founder Daniel Kelly

Dan Kelly leaves behind far more than an organization; he leaves behind a mission that has changed countless lives” — James Kubicek, President and CEO

HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Hill Center Honors the Life and Legacy of Co-Founder Dan Kelly HOLLY, Mich. -Rose Hill Center is deeply saddened to announce the passing of co-founder Dan Kelly, a visionary leader whose compassion, courage, and steadfast belief in the potential of people living with serious mental illness created a legacy that will continue to change lives for generations.Dan believed, wholeheartedly, that recovery was possible for every person, when given the opportunity and resources needed. He saw dignity where others too often saw diagnosis, promise where others saw limitation, and humanity where stigma had too often created distance. From that powerful belief, he laid the foundation for what would become Rose Hill Center, a community built to offer not only treatment, but belonging, purpose, and the chance to reclaim hope.Together with his wife, Rosemary, he transformed that belief into Rose Hill Center, a community offering comprehensive treatment, meaningful work, connection, purpose, and a place to belong.Their vision grew into a nationally recognized residential mental health treatment community where thousands of individuals and families have found healing, stability, and renewed possibility. Their innovative approach addressed the whole person, recognizing that recovery is strengthened through clinical care, life-skills development, meaningful activity, supportive relationships, and community.“Dan Kelly leaves behind far more than an organization; he leaves behind a mission that has changed countless lives,” said Jim Kubicek, President and CEO of Rose Hill Center. “His vision opened doors for individuals and families who needed effective treatment, encouragement, and a place to belong. The work he began continues to guide our purpose and everything we do at Rose Hill Center.”Throughout his life, Dan advocated tirelessly for improved mental health care and challenged the stigma surrounding mental illness. His leadership inspired staff, donors, community partners, volunteers, and families to advance a shared mission rooted in compassion, acceptance, and respect.Dan’s most meaningful legacy can be seen in the residents who have gained greater independence, developed friendships, discovered purpose, and rebuilt their lives at Rose Hill Center. Every milestone and success reflects the values he championed and the dedication he brought to this mission.As the Rose Hill Center community honors Dan’s memory, we do so with profound gratitude and renewed commitment to carrying his vision forward. His influence lives on through the residents and families we serve, the staff who continue his work, and the community he helped create.We extend our deepest condolences to the Kelly family and to everyone who knew, loved, and was inspired by Dan. His generosity, leadership, and compassion have left an immeasurable impact on Rose Hill Center and the countless lives touched by his vision.To learn more about Dan’s life and the community he helped create, please read Daniel J. Kelly’s obituary and Rose Hill Center’s legacy article Those wishing to honor Dan are invited to make a memorial gift to the Rose Hill Foundation Contributions will help carry forward his vision by supporting compassionate, comprehensive care for people living with serious mental illness and their families.About Rose Hill CenterFounded by Dan and Rosemary Kelly, Rose Hill Center is a nonprofit residential therapeutic treatment community in Holly, Michigan, serving adults living with serious mental illness. Rose Hill Center provides a comprehensive continuum of care designed to promote recovery, independence, and improved quality of life. Through evidence-based clinical services, meaningful work, life-skills development, community engagement, and compassionate support, Rose Hill Center helps individuals build fulfilling lives.To learn more, visit the Rose Hill Center website or the Rose Hill Foundation.

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