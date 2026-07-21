K. Lowery Moore Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Relentless' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - K. Lowery Moore

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by K. Lowery Moore, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is K. Lowery Moore’s chapter, "The Day I Refused To Let Misery Win: Choosing Freedom Over Fear At Fifty.” K. Lowery Moore shares how reclaiming life through self-worth, setting boundaries, and choosing purpose over comfort—showing that it’s never too late to walk away from what diminishes you in order to step into what fulfills you.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet K. Lowery Moore:

K. Lowery Moore is an author, poet, TV show host, business owner, and empowerment speaker from Washington, D.C.

In 2007, K. Lowery Moore established a publishing company, So Sophisticated Publications, to maintain ownership of her work. Since publishing her books, she has been featured at several literary events nationwide. She had the memorable opportunity to share her debut novel, When I’m Loving You, on stage at the Michael Baisden Live Tour in 2008. She also appeared on local cable TV Shows in the Washington DC area: Success-Filled Living and Views & Vibes.

K. Lowery Moore hosted an Internet-based TV show at Listen Vision Studios in Washington, D.C. from 2014 – 2017, and is relaunching the show as a podcast in 2026. The K. Lowery Moore Show is formatted to discuss topics that ignite positive conversations geared towards promoting self-love, encouraging healthy relationships, establishing businesses, reprogramming negative stereotypes and rebuilding the family structure in the African-American community.

While raising two sons, Antonio and Andray, K. Lowery Moore earned an MBA with honors in 2010 from Strayer University, and in 2025, she retired from federal service after a thirty-three-year career. In her spare time, she operates a networking marketing business, travels to tropical places, and spends time with family, especially her grandson, Amir.

For more information, visit Klowerymoore.com

To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

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