SLED Charges Two Former Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputies with Misconduct In Office

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Allen Irvin, 52, and Larry Todd Tucker Jr., 40, with Misconduct in Office on Monday, July 20, 2026. The Chesterfield County Sherrif’s Office requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants.

Irvin and Tucker Jr. were booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney’s General’s Office.

###

For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

View full news release PDF.