SLED Charges Teen With Murder In McCormick County

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Landen Austin Moore, 17, with Murder on Monday, July 20, 2026. The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Moore was booked into the McCormick County Detention Center. The 16-year-old also involved in the incident was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing at this time. More information may be available in the future as the case continues.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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