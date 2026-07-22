Belt Power LLC Acquires Fabrication Unlimited, Inc

The combination of our strong cultures and focus on delivering customer value creates an awesome opportunity for us to further expand our service levels and capabilities in the St. Louis area.” — Don Heitmeier

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belt Power, LLC (“Belt Power” or the “Company”), a full-service distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems, has acquired Fabrication Unlimited, Inc. (“Fabrication Unlimited”).

Founded in 1992 and based in St. Louis, MO, Fabrication Unlimited is a customer-focused fabricator and distributor of lightweight belting. By adding Fabrication Unlimited’s regional expertise and customer relationships, Belt Power expands its service reach in the Midwest and strengthens its ability to support customers with responsive fabrication, installation and technical support backed by a national network of conveyance specialists.

“We are excited to join forces with the Fabrication Unlimited team. The combination of our strong cultures and focus on delivering customer value creates an awesome opportunity for us to further expand our service levels and capabilities in the St. Louis area,” said Belt Power CEO, Don Heitmeier.

“At Fabrication Unlimited, we take great pride in the business we have built and the customer relationships we have developed along the way. Belt Power is a great fit for us, bringing inventory depth, fabrication and installation capabilities that let us offer our customers even more going forward. We are excited about the growth potential this will create for us in the St. Louis market,” said Fabrication Unlimited Owner, Kevin Kohl.

About Belt Power

Headquartered in Marietta, GA, with 22 facilities strategically located across the U.S., Belt Power is the industry’s largest distributor and fabricator of conveyor system components, including conveyor belts, equipment, accessories, power transmission, rubber hose and gasket products. The Company sells to a diverse set of end markets with a focus on the food, packaging, recycling, pharmaceutical, industrial and material handling segments. Belt Power supports the high touch needs of its customers and acts as a value-added partner by offering rapid 24/7 on-site installation, maintenance and repair services to maximize uptime and productivity for mission critical automation applications.

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