Christian Briggs Investigates Palantir’s Rise Across Intelligence, Defense, and Artificial Intelligence

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Briggs Investigates Palantir’s Rise Across Intelligence, Defense, and Artificial IntelligencePart One of a special On the Record investigation examines Palantir’s post-9/11 origins, powerful data platforms, government reach, and the growing debate over privacy and civil libertiesA recent episode of On the Record with Christian Briggs examines the extraordinary rise of Palantir Technologies and the company’s expanding role across intelligence, military operations, law enforcement, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.The 52-minute episode, titled “Palantir: The Secret Tech Giant Behind America’s Intelligence Empire Part 1,” traces the company’s development from the intelligence failures exposed by the September 11 attacks to its emergence as one of the most influential—and frequently debated—technology companies operating today.Host Christian Briggs explores how Palantir was created to help government agencies connect fragmented information, identify patterns, and make operational decisions from enormous volumes of data. The episode follows the company from its founding by Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Gettings through its early relationship with In-Q-Tel, the venture capital organization established to identify technologies of potential value to the United States intelligence community.The investigation also examines how fraud-detection concepts developed within PayPal evolved into sophisticated software capable of integrating information across military, intelligence, government, and commercial systems.Inside Palantir’s Technology and Expanding InfluenceThe episode provides an accessible examination of Palantir’s principal software platforms:• Gotham, which supports intelligence, defense, counterterrorism, and law-enforcement operations.• Foundry, which allows commercial and government organizations to integrate data and coordinate complex operations.• Apollo, which manages and deploys software across cloud, on-premises, classified, and other specialized environments.• Palantir AIP, the company’s artificial intelligence platform, which connects AI models with organizational data and operational decision-making.Briggs examines how these systems are used by defense organizations, government agencies, healthcare providers, manufacturers, financial institutions, and major corporations seeking to analyze information and respond to rapidly changing conditions.The episode also considers Palantir’s increasingly visible role in modern warfare, its major government contracts, and public statements from company leadership regarding the use of its technology in military and national-security operations.“Palantir sits at the intersection of national security, artificial intelligence, private enterprise, and government power,” said Christian Briggs, host of On the Record. “This investigation is not intended to reduce the company to a simple hero-or-villain narrative. It is designed to help the public understand what Palantir does, how deeply its systems are becoming integrated into critical institutions, and why questions involving transparency, privacy, oversight, and accountability deserve serious attention.”Security, Privacy, and the Limits of Data-Driven PowerWhile Palantir’s supporters point to the company’s ability to connect previously isolated information, improve organizational efficiency, and assist with complex national-security missions, its rapid expansion has also generated substantial public scrutiny.Part One reviews the lawsuits, privacy concerns, immigration-enforcement disputes, healthcare controversies, congressional inquiries, and civil-liberties criticisms associated with the company’s work.Rather than presenting only one side of the debate, the episode considers concerns raised by Palantir’s critics alongside the company’s responses and stated commitment to protecting Western institutions, supporting democratic governments, and placing advanced technology in the hands of the United States and its allies.The central question is broader than the future of a single technology company: How should societies balance the benefits of powerful data-analysis systems against the risks created when governments and institutions can collect, integrate, and act upon unprecedented amounts of personal and operational information?Part Two Will Examine Palantir’s Global Data InfrastructurePart One establishes the historical and technological foundation for the next installment of the investigation.Part Two will examine Palantir’s expanding international footprint and its connection to digital identity programs, biometric verification, artificial intelligence, government data integration, automatic license plate reader networks, and other technologies capable of reshaping how institutions identify, evaluate, and interact with individuals.The continuing investigation will consider what these systems may mean for national security, government efficiency, personal privacy, civil liberties, and the future relationship between citizens and increasingly data-driven institutions.“Palantir: The Secret Tech Giant Behind America’s Intelligence Empire Part 1” is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.Listen to the Full Episode:On the Record with Christian BriggsOn the Record with Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsChristian Briggs is a financial commentator, economist, and hard asset specialist who has advised members of Congress and the U.S. Senate on issues involving monetary policy, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), hard assets, and global financial systems. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings decades of experience analyzing the intersection of economics, geopolitics, emerging financial technologies, and wealth preservation strategies.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

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