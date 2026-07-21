A randomized, placebo-controlled trial in men aged 45 to 55 measured the change, and its authors called for larger studies to build on the finding

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A peer-reviewed clinical trial that has drawn renewed attention in the men's health conversation reported that purified shilajit, a mineral-rich compound used for centuries in Ayurvedic practice, was associated with a measurable rise in testosterone among healthy middle-aged men over 90 days. The finding speaks to a large group of men reading about naturally derived options and trying to separate real evidence from marketing.Shilajit forms slowly in mountain rock and carries a long traditional history. Modern interest has narrowed to a standardized, purified form of the compound, and to one controlled trial that tested it directly.What the research reportedThe study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Andrologia in 2016 , was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, the design researchers consider the most rigorous for a question like this. Seventy-five healthy male volunteers aged 45 to 55 took a standardized, purified form of shilajit at 250 milligrams twice daily for 90 consecutive days, measured against a placebo group.Total testosterone rose about 20 percent versus placebo over 90 days (Pandit et al., Andrologia, 2016)Free testosterone rose about 19 percent versus placebo over the same period (Pandit et al., Andrologia, 2016)The authors framed the result as a controlled but preliminary finding in healthy men and called for larger and longer studies. The trial tested one standardized, purified form of the ingredient at a specific daily dose, and its results reflect that formulation and that group of participants, not any other product.Why ingredient sourcing mattersShilajit composition varies widely from one source to another, and raw or unrefined material can carry contaminants if it has not been properly purified. The researchers who study it, and the writers who cover the category, make the same point: what the clinical work tested was a standardized, purified form checked for heavy metals, and that is not interchangeable with unrefined material. For anyone reading the research, the form and the testing matter as much as the ingredient name.A note on contextThis research describes an ingredient studied in healthy men, not a treatment for any medical condition. Testosterone is a hormone, and anyone weighing a change to a daily routine, especially men with a health condition or taking medication, should talk with a doctor first. A single trial reflects the formulation, dose, and population studied, and is not a promise of individual results.The company pointing to the researchUltimaPeak, a wellness brand focused on naturally derived ingredients, gathered this trial into its ingredient-transparency materials so readers can review the evidence in full, including the parts that call for more study."Most men researching this category are doing it quietly, trying to separate real evidence from marketing," according to an UltimaPeak spokesperson. "Our position is that the science on purified shilajit is worth reading in full, because a man deciding what to put in his body every day deserves the honest version, not a slogan."The brand's shilajit-based line, along with common reader questions about it, is covered in UltimaPeak Shilajit Complex Reviews.About UltimaPeakBased in Dover, Delaware, UltimaPeak is a wellness brand focused on naturally derived ingredients and on making the research behind them easy to read. Its lineup spans shilajit-based products alongside pumpkin seed oil, Irish sea moss, a beef organs complex, beetroot and magnesium options.

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