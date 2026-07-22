Hilton Family Office Acquires Controlling Interest in Technology Labs to Advance AI-Powered Investment Intelligence

StockResearch AI Hilton Family Office CoinResearch

Acquisition brings CoinResearch and StockResearch into the Hilton Family Office investment ecosystem, combining AI with traditional and digital asset markets

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Finance, LLC, an affiliate of Hilton Family Office, today announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Technology Labs, LLC, an artificial intelligence software company focused on investment research, financial intelligence, and market analysis.The acquisition represents a significant expansion of Hilton Family Office’s technology strategy and establishes Technology Labs as an important component of its long-term investment research and decision-support infrastructure.Technology Labs has developed two AI-powered research platforms:CoinResearch provides research and intelligence focused on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency markets, blockchain activity, digital assets, and related market indicators.StockResearch supports company and equity analysis, market research, risk assessment, financial-information review, and investment due diligence.Together, the platforms are designed to help professional users organize and evaluate large volumes of market, company, financial, technical, and blockchain information more efficiently. The technology provides research summaries, analytical insights, and decision-support tools intended to complement—not replace—independent diligence and professional investment judgment.“Investment organizations are being asked to evaluate more information, across more markets, at greater speed than ever before,” said J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman of Hilton Family Office. “Our acquisition of a controlling interest in Technology Labs reflects our belief that artificial intelligence will become an essential component of modern investment research. The strongest organizations will be those that successfully combine advanced technology with experienced human judgment, disciplined diligence, and responsible oversight.”Hilton Family Office plans to incorporate CoinResearch and StockResearch into portions of its own investment research and due-diligence workflows. This internal use will provide Technology Labs with a real-world environment in which to continue testing, refining, and expanding the platforms while preparing them for broader professional and institutional adoption.The companies intend to support the commercial growth of CoinResearch and StockResearch among family offices, asset managers, financial advisers, institutional investors, professional research teams, and other sophisticated market participants.Technology Labs will continue to operate under its existing name and leadership, with Hilton Finance providing strategic planning, growth support, and access to the Hilton Family Office’s investment, operating, and relationship network.“Our objective has always been to build practical AI tools that help professional users conduct research more efficiently and identify issues that warrant deeper analysis,” said Travis Wright, President of Technology Labs. “Hilton Family Office brings strategic capital, investment experience, operating relationships, and a long-term perspective. Together, we plan to strengthen the platforms, expand their institutional capabilities, and build a trusted AI-powered investment intelligence company.”As part of its next phase of development, Technology Labs expects to invest in enhanced AI models, broader market and company coverage, portfolio-analysis capabilities, enterprise software features, data integrations, cybersecurity, model testing, and reporting tools for professional users.The companies also expect to strengthen the platforms’ institutional controls, including data-source transparency, permission management, model governance, auditability, and human-review procedures.During a recent Bitcoin market cycle, CoinResearch generated a market-risk signal near a significant market peak. Technology Labs continues to evaluate this and other historical signals as part of its ongoing model-testing and validation process. Historical signals and prior results do not guarantee future performance.“Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for investment experience or accountability,” Hilton added. “Our objective is to develop technology that helps qualified professionals ask better questions, process information more effectively, and make more informed decisions while preserving the central role of human judgment.”The acquisition positions Technology Labs to accelerate product development, expand its enterprise offerings, and pursue strategic relationships across the family-office, wealth-management, asset-management, and institutional-investment communities.About Hilton Family OfficeHilton Family Office is a private investment and strategic platform focused on legacy investing, business stewardship, private capital, and long-term enterprise development for current and future generations.Through its affiliated companies, portfolio interests, and strategic relationships, Hilton Family Office participates in opportunities across artificial intelligence, financial technology, enterprise software, digital assets, real estate, hospitality, travel, sports, media, film and entertainment, and private markets.Hilton Family Office works with entrepreneurs, management teams, family offices, and strategic investors to support innovation, strengthen businesses, and create sustainable long-term value.For more information, visit www.HiltonFamilyOffice.com About Technology Labs, LLCTechnology Labs, LLC develops artificial intelligence software focused on investment research, financial intelligence, and market analysis.Its flagship platforms, CoinResearch.ai and StockResearch.ai, are designed to analyze and organize market data, company information, blockchain activity, financial trends, and other research inputs for family offices, investment professionals, asset managers, and institutional users.The platforms provide research and analytical support only and do not constitute personalized investment, legal, tax, or financial advice.For more information, visit www.StockResearch.ai and www.CoinResearch.ai DisclaimerCoinResearch.ai and StockResearch.ai are research and decision-support tools. They are not substitutes for independent analysis, fiduciary review, or professional investment judgment. Investing in securities and digital assets involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Historical data, model outputs, prior signals, and hypothetical results do not guarantee future performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.