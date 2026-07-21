LiFit Logistics Launches Real-Time Shipment Visibility Platform to Modernize Shipyard Logistics

Shipment Tracking Transformed with LIFIT Loader and Logistics Apps — A modern digital logistics ecosystem showcasing real-time shipment tracking, warehouse operations, forklift handling, fleet transportation, and mobile logistics management in one seamles

The new platform combines role-based mobile applications for loaders, private companies, and shipyard users to improve...

We bring loaders, private companies, and shipyard operators together on one trusted platform that streamlines operations while fitting seamlessly into existing workflows.” — M. Porter

BOGOTA, BOGOTá, D.C., COLOMBIA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiFit Logistics today announced the launch of its Pallet Shipment Platform, a digital logistics ecosystem designed to modernize pallet crane and shipyard operations by replacing fragmented paperwork, manual status updates, and disconnected communication with real-time shipment visibility.

Built for loaders, private companies, and shipyard operators, the platform provides a centralized workflow that tracks pallet shipments from initial entry through final delivery. By giving each stakeholder role-specific access to accurate, real-time information, LiFit Logistics aims to improve transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency across the supply chain.

Developed in collaboration with App Maestros, the platform introduces practical automation that complements existing port and shipyard workflows without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Purpose-Built Mobile Applications

The LiFit Logistics platform consists of two dedicated mobile applications, each designed for a specific operational role.

LiFit Loader App

The LiFit Loader app enables loaders to create and manage pallet shipment records directly from the job site. Users can submit real-time shipment updates throughout the delivery process, review shipment history, and respond to update requests from authorized tracking users when delays occur.

The application also includes an integrated contact form, allowing loaders to communicate directly with administrators for technical support or operational assistance.

iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lifitloader/id6753957921

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blitzapp.lifit.logistics&referrer=utmsrc%3DPR

Pricing:

$39.99 per year

Terms:

Apple Standard EULA

https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/dev/stdeula/

LiFit Logistics App

Designed for private companies and shipyard personnel, the LiFit Logistics app provides real-time tracking and oversight based on user roles.

Private companies can monitor private-category pallet shipments, while shipyard users can track government-category pallets.

Authorized users receive detailed shipment information, delivery timelines, and live progress updates submitted by loaders. When delays occur, users can request status updates directly through the platform, helping maintain clear and accountable communication throughout the shipment lifecycle.

The app also maintains comprehensive shipment history and includes an integrated contact form for administrative support.

iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lifitlogistics/id6754176715

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blitzapp.lifit.logistics&referrer=utmsrc%3DPR

Pricing:

$59.99 per year

Terms:

Apple Standard EULA

https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/dev/stdeula/

Improving Visibility Across Shipyard Operations

Many shipyard operations still rely on phone calls, spreadsheets, and paper-based processes to track pallet shipments. These disconnected workflows often limit visibility once a shipment enters the yard, making it difficult for stakeholders to receive timely updates or respond quickly to operational changes.

LiFit Logistics addresses this challenge by creating a shared digital record for every shipment. Updates submitted by loaders are immediately available to authorized users, reducing communication gaps, improving response times, and creating a complete operational history for each pallet movement.

"Efficient logistics depends as much on accurate information as it does on moving freight," said a spokesperson for LiFit Logistics. "Our platform gives loaders, private companies, and shipyard operators a single source of truth while fitting naturally into the workflows they already use."

About LiFit Logistics

LiFit Logistics is a technology-driven logistics company focused on improving transparency, coordination, and operational efficiency in pallet crane and shipyard environments. Through purpose-built digital tools, including the LiFit Loader and LiFit Logistics mobile applications, the company helps organizations modernize communication and shipment visibility across complex logistics operations.

About App Maestros

App Maestros is a software development company specializing in scalable web and mobile applications for operationally complex industries. The company partners with organizations to transform real-world workflows into secure, reliable, and high-performance digital solutions.

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