More Than Open Play: Dog Training Influencer Launches Trainer-Led Dog Daycare and Boarding in Chicago

Chicago Paws District founder Sam Hoke at his trainer-led dog daycare and boarding facility in Uptown Chicago.

Chicago Paws District brings trainer-supervised play, structured enrichment, individualized care and overnight boarding to Uptown Chicago.

Dogs deserve more than nonstop open play. We built Chicago Paws District around trainer supervision, thoughtful enrichment and care tailored to the individual dog.” — Sam Hoke, Co-Founder of Chicago Paws District

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago Paws District, a new trainer-led dog daycare and boarding facility in Uptown, is now open at 4520 N. Broadway St. Founded by Chicago native and dog training influencer Sam Hoke and local pet-care entrepreneur Gina Scaletta, the business offers North Side dog owners an alternative to one-size-fits-all, all-day open play.

Hoke, founder of The Ranch Dog Training in Los Angeles, has built an online following by sharing practical dog-training education and an inside look at professional dog care. He returned to his hometown to create Chicago Paws District with Scaletta, founder of Smart Paws Chicago, combining dog-training expertise with years of local pet-care experience.

“Dogs deserve more than nonstop open play,” said Hoke, co-founder of Chicago Paws District. “We built this facility around trainer supervision, thoughtful enrichment, structured rest and care tailored to the individual dog. The goal is a day that is safer, more engaging and genuinely fun.”

The trainer-led model starts with an evaluation for every new camper. The team observes each dog’s play style, energy, comfort level, handling needs and social preferences before recommending the best-fit program. Dogs are thoughtfully matched for supervised group play, while structured daycare provides more individual attention, enrichment and calmer routines for dogs that need extra support or do not thrive in traditional open play.

Chicago Paws District offers standard daycare, structured daycare, overnight dog boarding, structured boarding and Friday Adventure Camp. Boarding includes daytime care, meals, potty breaks, rest and overnight accommodations. Friday Adventure Camp adds rotating field trips, neighborhood outings and enrichment activities designed to expose dogs to new environments and confidence-building experiences.

Daily report cards give families photos, notes and personalized updates about their dog’s day. The facility was designed to support a balanced routine of activity, socialization, enrichment and scheduled rest rather than keeping dogs active without a break.

“We wanted to create the kind of place Chicago dog owners have been asking for: professional, transparent and full of personality,” said Scaletta. “Every dog is different, so their daycare or boarding experience should not be identical.”

Located in Uptown Chicago, the facility serves families from Lakeview, Ravenswood, Andersonville, Edgewater, Lincoln Square and surrounding North Side neighborhoods. Chicago Paws District is currently accepting new campers for trainer-led dog daycare and boarding in Chicago. Dog owners can learn more about services or schedule an evaluation online.

About Chicago Paws District

Chicago Paws District is a trainer-built dog daycare and dog boarding facility located at 4520 N. Broadway St. in Uptown Chicago. Its programs combine supervised play, structured rest, enrichment, individualized care and daily communication. Pickup and drop-off hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Chicago Paws District or call (773) 905-7297.

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