Missouri Military Academy Designated Official Military Academy of State of Missouri

Missouri Military Academy's Color Guard presents the colors during a military review on May 10, 2026. Official logo of Missouri Military Academy, recently designated the Official Military Academy of the State of Missouri.

State designation recognizes Academy leadership in military education, character development and college preparation, honoring its contributions to Missouri.

This designation reflects Missouri’s commitment to developing leaders through structure, accountability, character and opportunity, recognizing the military education model's positive impact.” — MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret)

MEXICO, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The State of Missouri has officially designated Missouri Military Academy as the Official Military Academy of the State of Missouri. The designation originated in House Bill 2307, was incorporated into Senate Bill 1544, and was ultimately enacted through House Bill 2576.

The designation recognizes MMA’s 137-year history of developing future leaders through structured, disciplined, college- and career-focused middle school and high school education. It also recognizes MMA’s role in upholding Missouri’s military-school heritage and developing young people of character and civic-minded leaders, as well as its continued contributions to state and community economic vitality.

“This designation is a tremendous honor for Missouri Military Academy and for all those who have contributed to its mission across generations,” said Academy President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). “It reflects Missouri’s commitment to developing future leaders through structure, accountability, character and opportunity, while recognizing the positive impact the military education model continues to have on young people and families.”

MMA’s 360° Education model integrates academic excellence, physical development, character formation, leadership training and life skills. The Academy maintains a 100% graduation rate for senior cadets, and every graduate must earn acceptance into at least two colleges or universities.

Over the past three years, Missouri Military Academy graduates have continued a strong tradition of college preparation and academic success. The Classes of 2024, 2025, and 2026, totaling 135 cadets, have been offered more than $32.8 million in college scholarships, averaging nearly $11 million per graduating class. During that period, MMA graduates earned admission to a wide range of colleges and universities, including the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School, New York University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Texas A&M University, Truman State University, University of Missouri, Missouri S&T, St. Louis University and Virginia Tech. MMA cadets consistently achieve a 100 percent college acceptance rate.

The 2025-26 MMA corps of cadets hailed from 30 states and 9 countries. Cadets come to MMA from Missouri, across the United States and from countries around the world, contributing to Missouri’s visibility nationally and internationally. Through leadership opportunities, military structure and a culture centered on achievement, cadets are challenged to develop confidence, accountability, resilience and purpose.

MMA also maintains strong partnerships with veterans’ organizations, the Missouri National Guard, civic leaders and educational institutions. Approximately 27% of Academy employees are veterans or active-duty members of the Reserves or the National Guard.

“This designation from the state of Missouri recognizes MMA’s influence beyond our campus and the lives of our cadets and alumni,” said Geraci. “As one of the largest employers in Audrain County, MMA plays an important role in supporting the region’s economy and workforce. Just as importantly, this honor reflects our commitment to representing Missouri with excellence, integrity and distinction, both across the nation and around the world.”

Founded in 1889 by the citizens of Mexico and Audrain County, Missouri Military Academy is the only remaining military academy operating in Missouri. MMA also serves as a steward of the state’s military-school tradition through active partnerships with alumni of Kemper Military School and College and Wentworth Military Academy, helping uphold the values, traditions and legacy associated with Missouri military education.

While recognized by the state of Missouri for its contributions to education and economic development, Missouri Military Academy operates as an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational institution and receives no state funding or governance. MMA is accredited by the Independent Schools Association of the Central States and is a member of the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States.

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