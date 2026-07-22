Today's Media Agency generated $1.1M+ for a SaaS client in 5 months using "Zero-Click" AI search optimization, closing major deals in just 3 meetings.

Our client’s prospects didn’t stumble upon them; they were sent directly by AI. That’s the power of the Zero-Click Economy.” — — Bill Nye, VP & GM at Today’s Media Agency

WHIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where buyers increasingly bypass traditional search engines in favor of AI assistants, Today’s Media Agency has successfully cracked the code of the "Zero-Click Economy." The forward-thinking marketing agency announced the results of a groundbreaking AI optimization campaign that secured over $1.1 million in upfront contract value—plus high six-figure annual recurring revenue (ARR)—for a B2B SaaS client in just five months.

Remarkably, the massive windfall required only three prospect meetings to close.

The breakthrough highlights a massive shift in B2B buying behavior. Rather than scrolling through pages of Google search results, modern decision-makers are asking AI engines for direct recommendations. By ensuring their client was consistently returned as the premier solution by major AI platforms like Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity, Today’s Media Agency captured high-intent buyers at the exact moment of decision.

"Our client’s prospects didn’t just stumble upon them; they were sent directly by AI," said Bill Nye, VP & GM at Today’s Media Agency. "They reached out to our client and said, 'We asked the AI how to solve our specific challenge, and it repeatedly named you as the best solution. We have a few final questions, and we're ready to get going.' That’s the power of the Zero-Click Economy."

Driving Millions in Revenue with Maximum Efficiency

Traditional outbound sales pipelines often require months of nurturing, cold outreach, and dozens of demos. Today’s Media Agency’s proprietary "Zero-Click" methodology flips this dynamic, delivering pre-sold leads who are already convinced of the brand's authority.

Key outcomes of the first five months of the campaign include:

$1.1+ Million in initial, upfront contract fees.

High Six-Figure ARR in recurring revenue from just two new enterprise clients.

Unprecedented Efficiency: The entire sales cycle was condensed into just three meetings.

Accelerated Sales Velocity: The SaaS client reported being "astonished" by the speed and quality of inbound leads. Accounts that were not on their radar, not in their CRM, and had never touched an outbound ad went from initial inquiry to closed deals in a fraction of their usual 6-month sales cycle.

Dominating the Next Era of Search

As search engines integrate generative AI, the traditional SEO playbook of ranking for keywords is quickly giving way to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Today’s Media Agency is leading this transition, helping brands build the digital footprint, authority, and context required to be the "one" chosen by AI models.

"The Zero-Click Economy isn’t a future trend—it’s a current reality," added Nye. "At Today’s Media Agency, we don't just help brands rank on page one. We make sure they are the sole answer delivered when a buyer asks an AI for help."

To learn more about Today’s Media Agency or to request a free AI Visibility Report for your company, visit www.todaysmedia.agency.

About Today’s Media Agency

Today’s Media Agency is a premier growth and media agency that bridges the gap between traditional storytelling and next-generation digital execution. Delivering end-to-end creative and technical solutions, the agency handles everything from high-impact video, audio production, and podcasts to advanced Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI search strategy. By blending multi-medium creative thinking with deep technical expertise, Today’s Media Agency ensures its clients don't just stand out—they dominate the modern, zero-click landscape.

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