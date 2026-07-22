Dr. Richard Freeman Brings Rare, Nationally-Recognized Expertise in Adult Strabismus to Colorado Eye Consultants

Richard S. Freeman, M.D.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Eye Consultants is proud to be home to one of the rarest subspecialists in American ophthalmology. Richard S. Freeman, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist and one of the nation's foremost specialists in adult strabismus and eye alignment, is now seeing patients at the practice's Littleton office. Dr. Freeman is among the very few ophthalmologists in the United States exclusively dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of adult strabismus and double vision, offering patients both surgical and non-surgical solutions.

Adult strabismus, a misalignment of the eyes that often causes double vision, affects far more people than most realize, yet specialists who focus on the condition in adults are exceptionally rare. Patients frequently spend years being told nothing can be done. Dr. Freeman has built his career proving otherwise.

"Patients with misalignment and double vision often feel like they are alone in their suffering," Dr. Freeman said. "It is therefore a giant relief when we truly understand their problem and their pain. Even better, we almost always can find a nonsurgical or surgical solution to their problem."

Dr. Freeman brings to Colorado a distinguished 37-year career in Minnesota, where he built one of the largest eye alignment practices in the country and personally corrected eye alignment in tens of thousands of patients. He became Minnesota's first full-time private pediatric ophthalmologist, redesigned the state's preschool vision screening program, and launched multiple training programs for eye care professionals.

His credentials place him in rare company nationally. Dr. Freeman graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University with a degree in Neurobiology and earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Emory University and advanced fellowship training at the UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute, one of the world's most respected eye institutes, where he specialized in strabismus, pediatric ophthalmology, and ocular genetics.

In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the field, Dr. Freeman was named an Honorary Orthoptist by the American Association of Certified Orthoptists, a distinction granted to only a handful of ophthalmologists in the organization's history. His career includes invited lectures and surgical teaching around the globe, as well as medical missions throughout Central and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Beyond his surgical skill, Dr. Freeman is known for his warmth, humor, and trademark collection of colorful, cartoon-inspired ties. He believes strongly in educating patients and families so they feel valued and informed at every step of care.

For adults across Colorado and the surrounding region living with misaligned eyes or double vision, Dr. Freeman offers a level of subspecialty expertise available in only a few places in the country, and appointments are available now.

To learn more about Dr. Freeman or request an appointment at Colorado Eye Consultants, visit their website at coloradoeyeconsultants.com or call 303-730-0404.

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