Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Announces Launch of Summer Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverages Weeks

Sponsored by Visit Howard County, Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks provides the community with the opportunity to savor extraordinary dining experiences and explore the rich tapestry of restaurants that call the county home. As the summer season is typically slower for the restaurant industry due to vacations, altered routines, and extreme heat, these weeks provide an established platform to encourage dining activity, showcase local establishments, and support participation across the county. This year’s summer event welcomes more than a dozen first-time participants, expanding the lineup and giving residents and visitors even more opportunities to discover new culinary experiences throughout Howard County.

During today’s event, it was also announced that Local HoCo Open Rewards app participants who dine at participating Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks establishments will once again earn 10 percent cash back versus the normal five percent. Also, during this summer season’s Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverages Week, new Open Rewards subscribers will receive a $5 sign-up reward.

Ball announced the launch of the Local HoCo Open Rewards app in August 2025, in conjunction with the launch of last summer season’s Howard County Restaurant & Craft Beverage Weeks. Offered in partnership between the County, Visit Howard County, Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA), and the Howard County Chamber, the Open Rewards program rewards residents and visitors who shop, dine, and spend at Howard County locally owned businesses.

To participate, consumers simply download the Local HoCo Open Rewards app, link a credit or debit card, and start earning rewards automatically with eligible purchases made at local businesses that are members of Visit Howard County, Old Ellicott City, and are registered with HCEDA. Participating businesses are clearly identified with the Local HoCo seal.