Diversity News Magazine Announces 2026 Honorees Including Virgelia Productions Queens

Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 Honorees Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 2026 Diversity News Magazine Awards

Miss Asia USA, Mrs. Asia USA, Miss Teen Asia USA & Miss Teen Latina Global join legends, leaders & honorees at the inaugural awards.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversity News Magazine proudly announces the distinguished honorees for the 1st Annual Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 , celebrating exceptional individuals whose achievements in entertainment, media, healthcare, fashion, advocacy, public service, and community leadership inspire positive change.The inaugural awards ceremony will honor four accomplished titleholders from Virgelia Productions, Inc.: Nicole Hahn, Miss Asia USA; Andrea Huynh, Mrs. Asia USA; Jazzlynne BaoChau, Miss Teen Asia USA; and Amaya Andrea Franco, Miss Teen Latina Global . These queens represent leadership, empowerment, cultural appreciation, and a commitment to inspiring others."Our queens represent the values of leadership, empowerment, cultural celebration, and service that Virgelia Productions has championed for nearly four decades," said Virgelia Villegas, President of Virgelia Productions, Inc. "We are honored to see Nicole Hahn, Andrea Huynh, Jazzlynne BaoChau, and Amaya Andrea Franco recognized for their accomplishments and the positive influence they continue to have in their communities.""The 1st Annual Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 was created to celebrate extraordinary individuals who inspire others through talent, leadership, dedication, and commitment to making a difference," said Esteban Steven Escobar, Publisher of Diversity News Magazine and Executive Producer of the Diversity News Magazine Awards. "We are proud to honor these remarkable queens alongside entertainment legends, healthcare innovators, advocates, and community leaders who represent the true spirit of diversity, inclusion, and excellence."Honorees from Virgelia Productions include:Nicole Hahn — Miss Asia USARecipient of the Global Excellence & Leadership Award, recognizing her dedication to leadership, achievement, and inspiring women through service and representation.Andrea Huynh — Mrs. Asia USARecipient of the Women’s Legacy & Empowerment Award, honoring her commitment to empowering women through leadership, resilience, and community service.Jazzlynne BaoChau — Miss Teen Asia USARecipient of the Rising Star of Inspiration & Talent Award, recognizing her confidence, talent, and dedication to inspiring the next generation.Amaya Andrea Franco — Miss Teen Latina GlobalRecipient of the Youth Empowerment Ambassador Award, celebrating her commitment to youth empowerment, diversity, and positive leadership.Additional 2026 Diversity News Magazine Awards honorees include:Lourdes Duque Baron — Honorary Recognition: Legendary Arts & Entertainment Legacy Award, honoring her lifelong contributions as an artist, author, performer, and creative visionary.Pepper MaShay (Jean McClain) — Legendary Voice in Dance Music Award, recognizing her powerful vocals, artistry, and lasting influence in dance music and entertainment.Dr. Kevin A. Peng, MD & The House Institute Foundation — Excellence in Hearing Health & Medical Innovation Award, recognizing contributions to hearing health, research, education, and patient care.Renay Grace Rodriguez, Esq. & Stonewall Democratic Club — Champion of Equality & Community Leadership Award, honoring dedication to advocacy, civic engagement, representation, and community empowerment.David C. Nguyen, West Valley Area Representative, Office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass — Community Leadership Excellence Award, recognizing public service, civic engagement, and efforts to strengthen community partnerships throughout Los Angeles.The 1st Annual Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 will feature an exciting entertainment lineup, including:Pepper MaShay — Opening PerformanceCelebrated vocalist, songwriter, and performer bringing her legendary voice and unforgettable stage presence.Joy Marivic — Second PerformanceAcclaimed vocalist and composer showcasing her artistry and passion for music.Jônia Queen — Final Closing PerformanceInternational Brazilian dance artist, choreographer, and Hollywood Carnival Queen presenting a spectacular Samba performance celebrating Brazilian culture and rhythm.Guests will experience:Honoree Recognition & Award Presentations celebrating outstanding individuals and organizations across entertainment, media, fashion, arts, healthcare, advocacy, and community leadership.Live Awardee Announcements revealing the recipients of the 1st Annual Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026.Fashion Runway Showcase — “Fashion for Unity” featuring BONIT GLAM By La Reyna del Glamour, Gabriel Escamilla Fashion & Mask Designer, and Kandahar Market by Helay Ayoub.Film Trailer Showcase.Music Showcase.Diversity Pageants USA Queens Coronation.Special Honorary Recognitions.The 1st Annual Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 will take place on:Saturday, August 22, 2026Barnsdall Gallery TheatreLocated inside Barnsdall Art Park4800 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90027Red Carpet: 4:00 p.m.Awards Ceremony: 5:00 p.m.Tickets are available through Eventbrite:Tickets may also be purchased via Zelle by sending $100 to 213-321-9408.Media Credentials AvailableMembers of the media interested in covering the 1st Annual Diversity News Magazine Awards 2026 are invited to request press credentials.Approved media representatives will receive access to:Red carpet coverageInterviews with honorees, performers, and special guestsEvent reporting opportunitiesRequest media credentials:worldwidevitalpr@gmail.comAbout Virgelia Productions, Inc.Virgelia Productions is a pioneering pageant and fashion show production company dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment, and cultural exchange through prestigious international events. With nearly four decades of excellence, the company provides a global platform for women, designers, and businesses to celebrate talent, culture, and opportunity. www.VirgeliaProductions.com About the Diversity News Magazine AwardsThe Diversity News Magazine Awards honors exceptional individuals and organizations whose achievements advance diversity, inclusion, creativity, leadership, and positive community impact. https://diversitynewsmagazineawards.com/ Media Contacts:Emma WillettVirgelia Productions, Inc.Text/WhatsApp: (818) 438-7747Toll Free: 1 (800) 831-9880Esteban Steven EscobarDiversity News Magazine / Diversity News Magazine Awardsdiversitynewsmagazineawards@gmail.comDiversityNewsMagazineAwards.comText/Cell: (213) 321-9408

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