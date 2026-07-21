Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.6 Million to Reduce Energy Costs for Schools, Businesses, and Residents

Today’s funding approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will help lower energy costs and reduce carbon pollution in four counties.

$1.6 Million in grants were approved through the Solar for Schools Grant Program, which has invested more than $24.2 million in 82 schools across Pennsylvania under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has approved more than $1.6 million through the Solar for Schools Grant Program to help five Pennsylvania schools purchase and install solar panels including permit fees, energy storage, and utility interconnection.

“Electricity bills are a major cost for school districts across the Commonwealth, often using significant parts of their budget,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Through programs like Solar for Schools, the Shapiro Administration is supporting schools by investing in long-term solutions that save money, create jobs, and improve the educational environment for all students.”

In the 2026-27 budget signed by Governor Josh Shapiro, the Governor secured $125 million for school infrastructure improvements, including $25 million for the Solar for Schools Grant Program. Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested a total of $24,275,947 in 82 schools across Pennsylvania through the Solar for Schools Grant Program.

“Solar for Schools is a win-win – it reduces costs for school districts on their energy bills, and reduces air pollution from electricity generation,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These solar panels will generate electricity and give a visible way for students to see how the electricity that powers their school is made without air pollution.”

School districts, intermediate units, area career and technical schools, charter schools, cyber charter schools, chartered schools for the education of the deaf or blind, and community colleges were eligible to apply for the grants.

The following Solar for Schools grants were approved today:

Berks County:

$360,000 grant to the Wyomissing Area School District for Wyomissing Area Junior Senior High School, providing an estimated average savings of $124,494 per year.

$360,000 grant to the Wyomissing Area School District for Wyomissing Hills Elementary Center, providing an estimated average savings of $92,448 per year.

Montgomery County:

$480,000 to the Norristown Area School District for Norristown High School, providing an estimated average savings of $56,928 per year.

$480,000 to the Norristown Area School District for East Norristown Middle School, providing an estimated average annual savings of $58,457.

Perry County:

$480,000 to the Newport School District for Newport High School, providing an estimated average savings of $71,010 per year.

$480,000 to the Newport School District for Newport Elementary School, providing an estimated average annual savings of $112,418.

Visit the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s website for more information on the CFA or its programs.

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