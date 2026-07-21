When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 21, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 21, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of soft plastic in the finished product. Company Name: PT Organics Limited Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Product Description: Product Description Banana & Strawberry Fruit Puree Pouches, 4 oz. (113 g)

Company Announcement

July 21st, 2026, PT Organics Limited of Lake Oswego, Oregon is voluntarily recalling select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 oz. (113 g) pouches because of an internal packaging defect that may result in the presence of a strand of soft, food-grade plastic in the finished product.

The recalled product was sold exclusively through Kroger, Meijer, and Target retail stores nationwide between 03/06/2026 and 07/13/2026.

The recalled Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 oz. (113 g) pouches can be identified by the following codes, which are stamped in black ink on the back of the pouch:

Barcode: 8 15367 01078 0

Lane number – identified by the number ‘4’ printed on the rear right-hand side seam

Best-Before-Date (BBD) of 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027, 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027.

No injuries have been reported. No other Pumpkin Tree branded products, best-before-dates, or flavors are affected by this recall.

PT Organics Limited initiated this voluntary recall after its packaging supplier last week recalled a production run of defective pouches. PT Organics’ inspections of finished product made with the recalled packaging confirmed the presence of a strand of a soft, food-grade plastic attached to the inside of a small number of pouches.

What to do if you have one of these products

PT Organics Limited encourages consumers and caregivers to check their products against the barcode, lane number and best-before-dates listed above.

Consumers or caregivers who have recalled product in their possession should dispose of it or return the product to the place of purchase. It should not be eaten or fed to another person.

Consumers with questions or concerns may visit our website www.pumpkintreesnacks.com or contact us via our consumer support desk at 888-566-2363, M-F, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm E.T. for more information.