Universal Joint & Brake Pad Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with Special $1 Wings for Joint Rewards Members
Universal Joint and Brake Pad celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with $1 wings for Joint Rewards members on Wednesday, July 29.
Joint Rewards is all about rewarding our guests with meaningful value and creating more reasons to celebrate with us throughout the year”DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Joint and Brake Pad are celebrating National Chicken Wing Day by giving Joint Rewards members an extra opportunity to enjoy one of the restaurants' most popular promotions.
— Matt Serafin
On Wednesday, July 29, members of the restaurants' Joint Rewards loyalty program can enjoy $1 wings at participating Universal Joint and Brake Pad locations, expanding the member-exclusive offer that's traditionally available every Monday.
Monday $1 Wings has become a weekly tradition for Joint Rewards members, making National Chicken Wing Day the perfect occasion to extend the promotion beyond its usual schedule.
"Monday Wing Day has become a favorite tradition for our guests," said Matt Serafin, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Joint. "National Chicken Wing Day was the perfect opportunity to give our Joint Rewards members an extra Wing Day. Joint Rewards is all about rewarding our guests with meaningful value and creating more reasons to celebrate with us throughout the year."
The one-day offer reflects the brands' continued investment in Joint Rewards, the free loyalty program that rewards guests with exclusive offers, surprise promotions, and points on every eligible purchase. It also builds on the success of Universal Joint and Brake Pad's National Burger Day member promotion earlier this year, with plans to continue celebrating food holidays and special occasions through exclusive loyalty offers.
Guests who aren't already members can enroll in Joint Rewards before ordering on July 29 by signing up for free here. Membership is free, and guests simply need to let their server know they are Joint Rewards members to receive the special pricing.
Fine Print: Offer valid July 29, 2026 only. Joint Rewards membership required. Wings must be ordered in increments of 10. Minimum purchase of $10 required. Dine-in only. Valid while supplies last. Cannot be combined with other offers. Additional restrictions may apply.
Gabrielle L Delouche
Universal Joint
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