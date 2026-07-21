STOCK RESIDENCES NAMES INDRAJIT SURYAWANSHI EXECUTIVE CHEF OF THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, NAPLES

Chef Inder Suryawanshi

Awarded culinary leader with 2 decades international luxury experience creating personalized dining program at RCR Naples prepares to welcome residents in fall

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STOCK Residences – the high-end condominium division of nationally recognized STOCK Development and developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples , which is on track for completion this fall – is pleased to announce the appointment of Indrajit “Chef Inder” Suryawanshi as Executive Chef. In this role, he will lead the property’s culinary program, creating dining experiences centered on seasonal ingredients, local partnerships, and personalized service for residents.To bring that vision to life, Suryawanshi will oversee all culinary operations throughout the property, drawing on nearly 20 years of experience across Marriott International’s luxury portfolio. His responsibilities will span the residents-only restaurant, rooftop lounges, poolside dining venues, and bespoke culinary experiences designed to extend beyond the table, from beachside picnics to catered days on the water.The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, the first and only Ritz-Carlton Residences in Naples, comprises 128 estate-like residences across five boutique-scale buildings, including Tower, Bay and Park Residences. Set on six idyllic acres between the Gulf of Mexico and Vanderbilt Lagoon, the community has recorded robust sales activity since launch, including the complete sell-out of its 11th-floor penthouse collection. Residents will enjoy more than 50,000 square feet of private amenities, including dining venues led by Chef Inder, along with a full-service marina, spa, and the Vanderbilt Club.“Great dining is an important part of how people experience home, and Chef Inder understands that,” said Brian Stock, CEO of STOCK Development. “He brings an impressive luxury hospitality background, but what stood out to us is his commitment to creating memorable experiences that feel personal. We believe he will elevate every aspect of dining at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples.”Suryawanshi joins The Residences following a distinguished culinary career spanning luxury properties throughout the United States, the Middle East, and India. Most recently, he served as Executive Chef of JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, where he led culinary operations for the award-winning waterfront resort.Prior to that, he held executive leadership roles at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marriott Grand St. Louis, MGM National Harbor, Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and JW Marriott Dubai. His career began in pastry, earning numerous culinary accolades and helping shape the artistic approach to presentation and menu development that remains a hallmark of his work today.Throughout his career, Suryawanshi has been recognized for creating highly personalized dining programs and one-of-a-kind dishes that blend luxury hospitality standards with a strong sense of place. At The Residences, he is developing a culinary program inspired by the Gulf Coast’s agricultural and seafood traditions, with menus that evolve seasonally and reflect collaborations with local farmers, fishermen, and specialty producers throughout Southwest Florida.“Every dish should tell a story,” said Suryawanshi. “Whether it’s freshly caught Gulf seafood or ingredients sourced from local farms and artisans, I want residents to feel connected to the people and places behind every meal. Our goal is to create dining experiences that are memorable, personal, and rooted in Southwest Florida.”Among the concepts Suryawanshi is introducing are farm-to-table and boat-to-table dining experiences that highlight the region’s abundance of fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients. Menus will evolve throughout the year, allowing residents to enjoy offerings inspired by harvest cycles, regional flavors, and resident preferences.Beyond sourcing, Suryawanshi is focused on creating a culinary program that anticipates residents’ preferences, dietary needs, and favorite dishes, reflecting the highly personalized service synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton brand.“Residents aren’t simply guests; this is their home,” said Suryawanshi. “Every dining experience should feel personal, whether it’s a family meal, a favorite comfort dish or a special occasion. We want to create moments residents look forward to sharing again and again.”Suryawanshi’s passion for hospitality traces back to his childhood in India, where he first learned to cook alongside his mother. That early appreciation for craftsmanship continues to influence his culinary philosophy today, which he often summarizes as: “Cook like Grandma, plate like an artist.”“Dining is one of the most meaningful ways residents connect with their home, family and community,” said Claudine Léger-Wetzel, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for STOCK Development. “Chef Inder’s approach brings together exceptional cuisine, thoughtful service and personalization in a way that reflects the lifestyle we’re creating at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”The Residences’ sales gallery is located at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 106. For additional information, call 239.249.6260 or visit RCRNaples.com The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). STOCK Residences uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.# # #About STOCK ResidencesSTOCK Residences is the premier luxury condominium division of STOCK Development, Southwest Florida’s leading luxury developer and homebuilder. Led by CEO Brian Stock and based in Naples, Fla. for more than 20 years, the family-owned, full-service real estate company has been dedicated to creating residential destinations that reflect STOCK’s commitment to the communities they serve. The company’s highly decorated, nationally award-winning team has developed, designed, and built more than 6,000 high-end homes and custom estate homes in the finest neighborhoods throughout Naples, Sarasota, Estero, Wellington and Palm Beach. Visit stockdevelopment.com for more information.

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