PARK SMART: Majority of Guns Reported Stolen in Nashville Taken from Vehicles

The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians and visitors to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS.

So far this year, 323 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, 10 were taken from autos last week. The total number of guns stolen this year in Davidson County is 486, which means that 66% of guns stolen so far in 2026 have been taken from automobiles. Last year at this same time, 530 guns had been stolen from vehicles. While this is an improvement over last year, let’s keep getting the word out to Park Smart!

Just like guns taken from vehicles, stolen autos are routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

