Driver Killed In Tuesday Morning's Single-Vehicle Crash On East Trinity Lane

The driver of a Honda Accord has died following today’s 9:30 a.m. single-vehicle crash on East Trinity Lane near Scruggs Lane. The preliminary investigation indicates the eastbound Accord failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole.

The male driver was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will assist in positively identifying the driver and conduct toxicology testing to determine whether impairment was a factor in this fatal crash.

