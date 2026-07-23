Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Launches Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway to Support Texas Families

Terry Bryant Back-to-School Giveaway

Fifteen winners in Texas will each receive a $200 gift card to help with back-to-school expenses.

This giveaway is one way for us to give back to our community and help parents and caregivers feel a little more supported as they get their children ready for the year ahead.” — Terry Bryant, founder of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Texas families prepare for a new school year, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is giving back through its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, a community-focused campaign designed to help ease some of the financial pressure that comes with school shopping season.

As part of the campaign, the firm will give away 15 gift cards valued at $200 each to Texas residents through a random drawing. The giveaway opens on July 22, 2026, and closes at 10 a.m. CT on August 19, 2026, giving families the opportunity to enter for a chance to receive added support during one of the busiest and most expensive times of the year.

Back-to-school season can be exciting for students and parents, but it can also bring a long list of costs. From notebooks, folders, pencils, and binders to backpacks, classroom materials, and other everyday essentials, school shopping adds up quickly. Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law created this giveaway as a practical way to help relieve some of that financial stress while giving back to the communities the firm serves.

“At Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law, we understand how expensive back-to-school season can be for families,” said Terry Bryant, founder of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law. “This giveaway is one way for us to give back to our community and help parents and caregivers feel a little more supported as they get their children ready for the year ahead.”

The Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting people not only after serious accidents and injuries, but also through community-centered efforts that make a difference in everyday life. Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law has built its reputation on helping injured Texans during difficult moments, and the firm believes that same spirit of service should extend beyond the courtroom.

For many households, even a little extra help during school shopping season can go a long way. A $200 gift card can help cover a range of needs, whether families are purchasing school supplies, classroom basics, or other items necessary for a strong start to the school year. By offering this giveaway, the firm hopes to help families feel more prepared and a little less burdened by seasonal expenses.

As students get ready to head back to class, Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is proud to play a small part in helping Texas families start the school year on stronger footing. The firm hopes this campaign not only provides practical support, but also highlights the importance of community involvement and giving back in meaningful ways.

Additional details about eligibility, official rules, and how to enter will be available through the firm’s website. Learn more and enter here for your chance to win.



About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling a variety of serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motor vehicle accidents. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is well-known and highly respected in the legal field and uniquely positioned to understand how to get clients the compensation they deserve after accidents and injuries.



Since 1985, Terry Bryant has helped injured clients and their families receive the justice they deserve. For more information about the firm, visit the Terry Bryant Accident and Injury Law website.

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