Community members work together in a garden. The community ownership landscape, as envisioned by Justice Capital and Nonprofit Finance Fund

Nonprofit Finance Fund Releases New Publication on What’s Driving Community Ownership Investments Now

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has published a new resource on community ownership of assets as a path to lasting financial stability and social well-being.Aisha Benson, NFF’s President and CEO, and Jessica LaBarbera, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, detail the forces and impact of accelerating interest in community ownership of assets in their post , “How Community Ownership Creates Affordable Spaces, Local Power, and Lasting Community Wealth.”Community ownership is an approach to building local resources, neighborhood cohesion, and stronger local economies by enabling longtime residents, local workers, and community institutions – especially nonprofits – to own or control the assets that shape their lives. These assets can include land, housing, commercial real estate, energy infrastructure, and businesses.“At its core, community ownership is about agency, self-determination, and aligning capital with community priorities,” said Benson. “We are encouraged by the growing interest from philanthropic and community partners and honored to serve as both an advisor and investor in a movement that is redefining how communities build and sustain wealth, opportunity, and resilience.”The resource details:• How community ownership of assets is delivering benefits across the country, with examples from Philadelphia to California.• Benefits to communities, nonprofits, investors, and philanthropy partners.• What it takes to make community ownership work, including shared vision-setting, decision-making, and governance.• Risk mitigation considerations as these investments move to the mainstream.NFF’s Community Ownership practice includes work alongside Justice Capital, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the California Community Land Trust Network, each contributing expertise, relationships, and experience. This work draws on a rich history of communities across time working collaboratively to build enriching and non-extractive approaches to stewarding land and resources.“Community ownership is one of the most hopeful strategies we see for building an economy that works for everyone, including those who have been locked out for far too long,” said LaBarbera. “There is power and joy in returning agency to communities, where people can then experience the tangible local impact of community investment and wealth-building.”To learn more about NFF’s work advancing community ownership, visit: https://nff.org/highlight/community-ownership/ About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

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