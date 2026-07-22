Whale Raises $40M Series C3 Extension, Bringing Total Series C to $100M, to Scale Global Enterprise AI Operations

Whale's full product ecosystem and what makes up their AI Operating System as a whole.

From banking to automotive to telecom, investors are backing the same thesis: Whale's AI OS turns what happens on the ground into decisions at scale.

Enterprises are grappling with rising operational costs and the urgent need to turn unstructured operational data into decision-ready intelligence - and we're already delivering that today.” — Jerry Ye, Whale Founder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its Series C now reaching $100 million, Whale, a global enterprise AI company , today announced a $40 million extension as it scales its global enterprise AI deployments. The round was led by CMB International (via an investment fund under CMBI that focus on AI and frontier technology) and SMBC Asia Rising Fund (SARF, the corporate venture capital fund of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation), with participation from Krungsri Finnovate (CVC arm of Krungsri / Bank of Ayudhya, part of MUFG), Singtel Innov8, Hyundai Motor Group, and Charisma Partners. Earlier Series C participants include Bosch Ventures, MTR Lab, MDI Ventures, Gentree Fund, and Linear Capital.Headquartered in Singapore with a growing base in North America, Whale serves 1,600+ enterprises in 45+ countries, managing 600,000+ edge AI nodes globally through its proprietary Business World Model (BWM).This Series C3 extends Whale's reach across North America and APAC, with MENA and Europe on the horizon. Founder and CEO Jerry Ye sees it as "advancing what we've built" — scaling teams globally and expanding platform integrations to address enterprises' growing need to turn unstructured operational data into decision-ready intelligence."Whale's perception-cognition-execution loop reshapes the operational foundation for enterprises," said Zheng Xiang, VP of Charisma Partners. "We believe Whale is poised to lead the next generation of enterprise AI infrastructure."Whale's platform connects online data with physical environments — turning stores, showrooms, and facilities into intelligent operations — through SpaceSight (vision intelligence), Echo (sales conversation analytics), Lume, Alivia, Harbor, and Novus."By combining Whale's technology with SMBC Group's global client network and industry expertise, we look forward to delivering value across industries and regions," said Mayoran Rajendra, Managing Director and Head of AI Transformation Office, SMBC Group.Whale's AI track record across Asia-Pacific made the case for CMBI. "Whale has built a strong technology foundation with a clear direction in enterprise AI, and Jerry and his team have demonstrated the ability to execute across complex, real-world deployments — which is rare at this scale," said Dr. Zhang Guoyong, General Manager of the Private Equity Investment Management Department, CMBI. "We see long-term potential in their approach and are pleased to support their next phase of growth."Krungsri Finnovate identified a strategic match with its own ASEAN networks. "Whale is one of the few players with native, enterprise-grade AI capable of powering a full-suite, omnichannel product across the entire customer journey — and that capability is exactly why we chose to invest through Finnoventure Private Equity Trust I. With Krungsri's strong footprint in Thailand and ASEAN, and MUFG's global network behind us, we're well placed to support Whale's expansion across the region," said Palida Artispong, Acting Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Growth and Investor Relations, Krungsri Finnovate.Hyundai Motor Group focused on a different angle: moving AI beyond software into actual business results. "We are excited to support Whale as it scales an enterprise AI platform that goes beyond software enablement to address real-world business operations — translating innovation into tangible business impact for customers across sales, marketing, service, and customer engagement," said Keith Noh, VP and Head of ZER01NE, Hyundai Motor Group. "As Whale deepens its presence across key markets, we look forward to partnering with the team on its next phase of growth.""We've watched Jerry and the Whale team continuously embed AI capabilities deeply into enterprise products, and their ability to evolve alongside AI has produced rapid growth in both product strength and global reach. As one of Whale's earliest investors, Linear Capital looks forward to seeing Whale emerge as a global leader in enterprise AI," said Zheng Can, Managing Director, Linear Capital.About WhaleWhale is an enterprise AI company building the AI Operating System for enterprise operations. Its platform — SpaceSight (physical space intelligence), Echo (voice and audio intelligence), Lume (content distribution), Alivia (intelligent agent and workflow execution), Harbor (knowledge management and compliance), and Novus (AI infrastructure and governance) — is built on Whale's proprietary Business World Model (BWM), an AI model designed for physical environments the way large language models were designed for text. Together, these products deliver a complete intelligence loop from physical sensing to autonomous execution across retail, automotive, F&B, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and fashion and apparel.

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