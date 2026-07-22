Rooster Bus Highlights Growth of In-House Brands Across Apparel and Accessories

The Scottsdale retailer continues expanding its private-label collections as part of a long-term strategy focused on product development and local manufacturing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooster Bus, the Arizona-based men’s clothing retailer, is continuing to expand its portfolio of proprietary brands as part of its long-term business strategy. The company’s in-house collections— Palma Cadence , Local Stated, and Ranchero Revival —represent a growing share of its product offerings and reflect its focus on designing merchandise tailored to its customer base.Developing proprietary brands has become an increasingly important initiative for Rooster Bus as the retailer continues to grow. By creating its own collections, the company can design products that align with customer preferences while maintaining greater oversight of inventory, production, and quality. The strategy also allows Rooster Bus to improve operational efficiency and strengthen product availability across its retail locations and online store.Each collection offers a distinct aesthetic while contributing to the company’s broader casual men’s apparel and accessories assortment. Palma emphasizes a relaxed everyday style, while Cadence focuses on versatile wardrobe essentials. Local Stated highlights designs inspired by regional identity, and Ranchero Revival draws on Western heritage with a contemporary approach.The company’s investment in private-label development has also created opportunities for in-house manufacturing. Certain products, including hats, are produced directly by Rooster Bus, providing additional control over production timelines and product consistency.Founded in 2018 from a converted firefighter bus that served as a mobile retail shop, Rooster Bus now operates brick-and-mortar locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Flagstaff, Arizona, alongside its e-commerce store. The retailer continues to balance established national brands with an expanding lineup of proprietary products.About Rooster BusRooster Bus isn’t the average men’s store. Born in 2018 out of a gutted firefighter bus turned mobile shop, it began as a traveling store with one goal: to make shopping a better experience. Today, Rooster Bus has brick-and-mortar locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Flagstaff, along with a thriving online store. The shop is known for its laid-back vibe, high-quality brands, and inclusive approach to men’s style. With everything from tees and joggers to boots and accessories, Rooster Bus keeps it simple, stylish, and always real.

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