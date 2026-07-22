The Great American Relay Announces 565-Mile Journey Honoring the Heroes of 9/11 During America's 250th Anniversary

Great American Relay 2026

Seven-day relay from Flight 93 National Memorial to the World Trade Center will raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

This relay is about far more than miles. It's about remembering the heroes who changed our nation forever, celebrating the values that unite us, and to honor their legacy one step at a time.” — Vince Varallo, Race Director

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great American Relay today announced its 7th annual 565-mile, seven-day running relay honoring the heroes and victims of September 11 while celebrating America's 250th anniversary.Taking place September 5–11, 2026, runners from across the country will retrace the path of remembrance from the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, through the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and conclude at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City on the 25th anniversary year of the 9/11 attacks.More than a race, The Great American Relay is a moving tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and unity that defined America following September 11, 2001.The event is proudly raising funds in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, whose mission honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families, building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and helping eradicate veteran homelessness."This relay is about far more than miles," said Vince Varallo, Race Director of The Great American Relay. "It's about remembering the heroes who changed our nation forever, celebrating the values that unite us, and giving Americans an opportunity to honor their legacy one step at a time. As our nation celebrates 250 years of freedom, we want to remind people that freedom has always come with sacrifice."Unlike a traditional endurance race, The Great American Relay welcomes runners of all abilities. Participants can register for individual relay legs, assemble teams, or volunteer to support the event along the route. Each mile offers an opportunity to remember those lost on September 11 while helping support veterans, first responders, and their families.Event HighlightsEvent Dates: September 5–11, 2026Distance: 565 milesRoute: Flight 93 National Memorial → Pentagon Memorial → National September 11 Memorial & MuseumBeneficiary: Tunnel to Towers FoundationTheme: Never ForgetParticipants: Individual runners, relay teams, volunteers, sponsors, veterans, first responders, and supportersThe relay is expected to bring together runners, firefighters, law enforcement officers, military veterans, Gold Star families, civic leaders, and local communities throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, and New York.Organizers are currently seeking:* Individual runners* Corporate sponsors* Volunteer course marshals* Community partners* Veteran and first responder organizationsBusinesses and organizations interested in supporting one of the most meaningful running events in America are encouraged to become event sponsors.For registration, sponsorship opportunities, volunteer information, or donations, visit http://www.GreatAmericanRelay.com About The Great American RelayThe Great American Relay is a seven-day, 565-mile relay honoring the heroes and victims of September 11 while raising funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Following the nation's most significant 9/11 memorial sites—from Flight 93 to the Pentagon Memorial to the World Trade Center—the relay brings communities together to remember, serve, and ensure we Never Forget.Media ContactVince VaralloRace Director, The Great American RelayWebsite: www.GreatAmericanRelay.com Email: vince@greatamericanrelay.com

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