Commissioner Dawn Buckingham Announces $2 Million Street Improvement Project for City of Mission

Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $2 million in Disaster Recovery Reallocation Program (DRRP) funds for street improvements in the city of Mission. The DRRP is designed to utilize de-obligated and unutilized Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to support communities with outstanding unmet needs from federally declared disasters. These funds are allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and must adhere to federal deadlines and policy requirements.

"The GLO continues to demonstrate leadership by transforming priorities into progress," said Commissioner Buckingham. "Our $2 million investment in the city of Mission is proof of the GLO’s commitment to delivering meaningful results to safeguard residents in the Rio Grande Valley. We are dedicated to implementing bold solutions that benefit Texans now and for generations ahead."

For more detailed project descriptions, please visit the Disaster Recovery Reallocation Program (DRRP) webpage and click on “Approved DRRP Projects Descriptions” in the drop-down menu under DRRP Overview and Guidance.

Texas GLO Disaster Recovery Reallocation Program (DRRP) Background:

The GLO is administering the funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. HUD set deadlines for the expenditure and close out of the CDBG-DR grants. The GLO amended and HUD approved state action plans for the Hurricanes Ike and Dolly (2008), 2015 Floods, 2016 Floods, Hurricane Harvey (2017), 2018 South Texas Floods, and 2019 Disasters grants. Each includes the new Disaster Recovery Reallocation Program (DRRP), which allows the GLO to utilize de-obligated and unutilized funds within each action plan.

Combined these six programs yielded approximately $140 million in available funds; however, the GLO received more than $1.4 billion in project submissions. Each approved project underwent eligibility analysis based on the grant used to fund it. As funds continue to be identified through the deobligation process, the remaining funds will be reallocated to this program for each grant.

Failure to complete the projects and finalize HUD’s closeout process will result in HUD initiating the recapture process, which means any funds used towards incomplete projects must be repaid to HUD. Due to the gravity of the deadlines, the GLO can only consider projects that can be completed in enough time to allow for the close out process.

For more information or to submit projects, please visit recovery.texas.gov/DRRP. The action plans outlining the scoring criteria are available at recovery.texas.gov/action-plans.