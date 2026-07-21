Fish and Game reminds Wood River Valley residents to secure attractants as black bear sightings increase

Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff have recently received an increase in reports of black bears frequenting residential areas throughout the Wood River Valley.

Each year in the late summer and early fall, Fish and Game staff begin receiving regular reports of bears moving through neighborhoods and subdivisions. Many of those reports involve bears getting into unsecured garbage or other easily accessible food sources.

As bears prepare for hibernation, they enter a period of intense feeding known as hyperphagia. During this time, a bear may consume 20,000 calories or more each day as it builds fat reserves for the winter. That increased drive to find food often leads bears to convenient sources such as residential garbage, bird feeders, pet food, and fruit trees.

This year, dry conditions in Idaho make natural food sources more difficult to find, increasing the likelihood that bears may seek out food in residential areas.

Living in mountain communities like the Wood River Valley means taking steps to prevent bears from finding easy meals. When bears repeatedly access human food, they can become food-conditioned, making them more likely to return to neighborhoods.