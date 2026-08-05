The Hip Kiln Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award Winner

SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hip Kiln has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award, recognizing the Somerset creative studio for turning art into an experience that welcomes everyone, regardless of age or artistic ability. The award celebrates a business that has become a gathering place for families, friends, coworkers, and visitors looking to unplug, create something meaningful, and spend time together in a relaxed, encouraging environment.The Hip Kiln has built its reputation on making creativity approachable. Guests can paint pottery, explore self-guided wet clay hand-building, design fused glass projects, or participate in Paint & Sip canvas classes with step-by-step instruction. Beyond individual studio sessions, the business hosts birthday parties, private celebrations, team-building events, seasonal workshops, and family-friendly activities that encourage connection as much as creativity. Every project is supported by knowledgeable staff who provide guidance throughout the process before kiln-firing finished pottery, ensuring guests leave with both a memorable experience and a one-of-a-kind keepsake created by their own hands."We're honored to receive this recognition because it reflects the community that continues to support us," said a representative of The Hip Kiln. "Our goal has always been to create a space where people feel comfortable trying something new, spending quality time together, and discovering that creativity belongs to everyone."As more people look for opportunities to disconnect from screens and reconnect with family, friends, and hobbies, The Hip Kiln continues to provide experiences that encourage conversation, creativity, and community. Earning the 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award reflects the studio's commitment to making art accessible while giving people a place where the process matters just as much as the finished piece. Through every brushstroke, clay creation, and handcrafted project, The Hip Kiln remains focused on helping the Somerset community create lasting memories, one visit at a time.For more information, click here.

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