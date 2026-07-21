MoDOT Hosts Public Meeting Aug. 13 on Route 367 Improvements Project

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public meeting for its Route 367 Traffic Safety and Operational Improvements project on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4-6 p.m. The open-house style meeting will be held in the Paul F. Detrick Atrium at Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Rd., 63136.

The Route 367 project will address rising crash patterns and improve safety within the corridor from south of I-270 to north of the Halls Ferry Circle. The Aug. 13 public meeting will allow attendees to view and share feedback on proposed improvements prior to plans being finalized. Construction is scheduled to start in summer 2027.

Attendees can stop by the public meeting at any time during the indicated hours. A formal presentation is not scheduled. Attendees will also have an opportunity to provide feedback on the study by completing a comment form while at the meeting.

Access for people with disabilities is available. People with disabilities who require special services at the public meeting should notify Senior Communications Specialist Charlene Goston by Aug. 3 at 314-624-3765, so that arrangements for those services can be made.

Beginning Aug. 5, MoDOT will conduct a Route 367 Safety Demonstration project between I-270 and Comet Dr. It is a short-term project to test, showcase and evaluate road safety improvements in a real-world setting to gather evidence, build support and inform larger, long-term safety strategies.

For further information on the Route 367 project, visit https://www.modot.org/missouri-route-367-safety-and-operational-improvements-st-louis.

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