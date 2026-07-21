U.S. Route 54 ramps at Route KK to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The west and eastbound U.S. Route 54 ramps to and from Camden County Route KK are set to close overnight July 22 and July 23. Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate closing the ramp from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for resurfacing on Route KK.

During the nighttime closures, drivers will need to use an alternate route such as Nichols Road and Osage Beach Parkway. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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