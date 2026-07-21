Statement from the Board of County Commissioners on Tag Offices

For Immediate Release Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners release the following statement regarding tag office operations:

"The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners wants to provide clarity regarding the current state of tag office operations in Sedgwick County.

The County Treasurer is an independently elected official, as state law requires, to be responsible for the administration and day-to-day operations of Tag Offices, including the Douglas Tag Office and satellite tag offices serving Sedgwick County residents. This includes services related to vehicle registrations, renewals, titles, license plates and other motor vehicle transactions processed through the tag office. The County Treasurer’s Office also works directly with the Kansas Department of Revenue to administer state-required motor vehicle processes.

The Board of County Commissioners does not oversee or direct any daily operations, staffing decisions, customer service procedures or operational management of the County Treasurer’s Office. After recent legislation that went into effect July 1, the County Treasurer must now follow the County pay plan and procurement policies, and the Board may now approve limited fee increases proposed by the County Treasurer in order to offset any subsidy by the taxpayer.

As the Board of County Commissioners has indicated in public discussions on numerous occasions, we recognize and hear the ongoing concerns residents have raised regarding tag office operations, wait times and customer service. The County Commission supports thoughtful, strategic action to improve the experience for Sedgwick County residents and will continue to work within its authority to support solutions that move this County forward.

Residents with concerns, questions or feedback regarding tag office operations are encouraged to contact Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily directly at brandi.baily@sedgwick.gov or by reaching her at 316-660-9127."