CeCe Winans Invites Readers to Strengthen Generational Connections with New Devotional Faith For Generations

Photo Credit: Hannah Corwin

50 Devotions to Ignite a Passion for Christ through Love and Worship

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, CeCe Winans has inspired audiences around the world through music rooted in faith, worship, and hope. Now, she continues her mission of encouraging believers with the release of her newest book, Faith For Generations: 50 Devotions to Ignite a Passion for Christ through Love and Worship (K-LOVE Books), available wherever books are sold.

Marking her fifth literary release, Faith For Generations is a heartfelt 240-page devotional offering daily encouragement and spiritual wisdom designed to guide readers through life’s challenges one day at a time. Through transparent reflections, biblical truths, and uplifting messages, Winans reminds readers of the importance of staying spiritually grounded in an increasingly distracted world.

The timely release serves as a powerful follow-up to her bestselling 2022 title, Believe For It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation. While that book focused on preserving faith within families, Faith For Generations expands the conversation by encouraging believers to cultivate stronger spiritual connections across every season of life. The devotional will inspire parents seeking to build faith-centered homes, grandparents desiring to leave a lasting spiritual legacy, mentors guiding younger generations, and believers searching for daily renewal and deeper intimacy with God.

“My prayer for Faith For Generations is that it encourages people to spend daily time with God and grow stronger in their faith together. No matter what’s happening in the world around us, God is still faithful, His Word still matters, and His love still changes lives,” says Winans.

Like many women balancing multiple roles, Winans understands the demands of modern life. As a wife, mother, daughter, sister, pastor, and mentor, she recognizes the necessity of making space for prayer, reflection, and worship amid life’s daily pressures. Through these 50 devotions, readers will discover practical ways to nurture spiritual growth at home, strengthen intergenerational relationships rooted in Christ, and remain anchored in God’s promises regardless of circumstance.

Winans’ broad multigenerational and cross-demographic appeal uniquely positions Faith For Generations to resonate far beyond traditional audiences. Much like her music ministry, which has transcended cultural and generational boundaries for more than four decades, this devotional is poised to encourage seasoned and emerging voices seeking guidance and spiritual encouragement.

About CeCe Winans:

CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist is firmly established as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her illustrious career is marked by an impressive 18 GRAMMY Award,33Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame. CeCe’s first live recording, Believe For It (Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC), exceeded all expectations, amassing over one billion U.S. streams. In 2023 alone, her entire catalog garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube. Her current album, More Than This, features the award-winning single “That’s My King,” already hailed as a Winans classic and “Come Jesus Come” is being touted as the next anthem that’s here to stay. The More Than This Tour returns with its final run beginning Spring 2026. Beyond music, CeCe and her husband, Alvin Love, are the founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville, TN.

Book Information:

Title: Faith For Generations: 50 Devotions to Ignite a Passion for Christ through Love and Worship

Publisher: K-LOVE Books

Publication Date: July 21, 2026

Format: Hardcover

Price: $28.00 US / $37.00 CAN

Pages: 240

Category: Religion / Christian Living

Category Code: REL012020

Trim Size: 8.5” H x 6.5” W

Weight: 0.9 lbs



Erma Byrd

eByrd Communication

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