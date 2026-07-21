Newly Built Walker Warner-Designed Coastal Retreat on Kauai’s Coveted North Shore to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Wahi Lani, a contemporary sanctuary steps from Hanalei Bay, to sell via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Hawaii Life

Our platform brings together qualified luxury buyers from around the world through a transparent, time-certain process designed to maximize competition.” — Nick Leonard, Chief Revenue Officer of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahi Lani, a contemporary coastal retreat just steps from the white sand Hawaiian beaches of Hanalei Bay, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with leading agent Neal Norman of Hawaii Life. Arguably known as one of Kauai’s most architecturally significant new residences, the property is currently listed for $23 million. Bidding is scheduled to open 13 August and culminate on 25 August via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Completed in 2022 by acclaimed and award-winning architecture firm Walker Warner, Wahi Lani––Hawaiian for “heavenly place”––reimagines island living through modern architecture rooted in its surroundings. Situated moments from Hanalei Bay on Kauai’s celebrated North Shore, the residence seamlessly blends refined design with the laid-back rhythm of one of Hawaii’s most iconic surf communities.

“Wahi Lani is an exceptional property that deserves a global stage,” said Nick Leonard, Chief Revenue Officer of Concierge Auctions. “Our platform brings together qualified luxury buyers from around the world through a transparent, time-certain process designed to maximize competition. For a one-of-a-kind residence like this, it's an approach that aligns the property's rarity with the breadth of today's international luxury market.”

“Wahi Lani captures everything buyers seek on Kauai's North Shore—thoughtful architecture, exceptional craftsmanship, and an effortless connection to one of the world's most beautiful coastlines,” said Norman. “Properties of this caliber and proximity to Hanalei Bay rarely become available. Having successfully worked with Concierge Auctions many times in the past, no doubt we will again find an exceptional buyer for a world-class home.”

Centered around a private courtyard anchored by a stylish pool made of iconic Heath tile, the residence is distinguished by striking Shou Sugi Ban charred-cedar walls—a centuries-old Japanese wood preservation technique prized for its rich texture, timeless aesthetic, and ability to complement both the home's contemporary architecture and its natural surroundings. An open-air lanai with an integrated pizza oven creates a natural setting for entertaining, while surfboard storage, outdoor showers, and a foot washing station acknowledge the home’s close relationship with the beach just beyond its gates. Architectural highlights include a U-shaped floor plan surrounding the private courtyard, clerestory windows, an ipe wood deck, and carefully curated materials that complement the natural landscape.

Located just a short stroll from Hanalei Town, the home provides convenient access to acclaimed restaurants, boutiques, and galleries while remaining moments from legendary surf breaks, hiking trails, and the resort amenities of nearby Princeville, including 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay.

Images of the property may be viewed HERE with credit to Chris Wooley and Matt Millman.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.