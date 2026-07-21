Routine inspection scheduled for Skyway Bridge on DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks next week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation expects to conduct a routine bridge inspection on the Skyway Bridge on DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks on July 27-28.

Outside lanes will be closed to traffic on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The work zone will have reduced speeds and a 12-foot width restriction. Minimal delays are expected.

Motorists are advised to slow down through the work zone and stay alert for crews and equipment, and give themselves extra time to travel.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.