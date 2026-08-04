Princeton Drug Store Recognized with 2026 Best of Kentucky Award

PRINCETON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton Drug Store, a longtime community pharmacy serving local families with practical, people-first health care, has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award winner, recognizing a business that has remained both familiar and forward-thinking in an industry that never stops changing.Founded on a simple idea that still holds up, “Providing Outstanding Service Since 1886,” Princeton Drug Store has built its reputation on being more than a place to pick up prescriptions. The pharmacy offers services designed to make everyday health needs easier to manage, including point-of-care testing for flu, COVID, urinary tract infections and strep. By testing and treating common illnesses in one place, the team helps patients avoid extra appointments, long waits and the guesswork that often comes with feeling bad and needing answers quickly.The business also provides custom fitting for diabetic shoes and inserts, giving patients access to a service that can make a meaningful difference in comfort, mobility and long-term foot health. In addition, patients can take advantage of multi-dose pill packaging that organizes medications into easy-to-follow blister packs, medication synchronization that lines up refills on the same day, and free delivery that saves an extra trip across town. This attention to both clinical care and practical service is part of what has helped Princeton Drug Store remain a trusted local name for generations.“This recognition means a lot because it reflects the trust our community has placed in us year after year,” said a member of the Princeton Drug Store leadership team. “Our goal has always been to take care of people well, whether they are coming in for a prescription, a test or help finding the right solution for their health needs.”As Princeton Drug Store celebrates its 2026 Best of Kentucky Award, the focus remains where it has always been: serving neighbors with consistency, care and the kind of local accountability that never goes out of style.For more information, click here.

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