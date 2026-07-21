Scalise: House Republicans Offer a Clear Contrast on Freedom, Security, and Affordability

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) to highlight the growing divide within the Democrat Party as far-left candidates gain momentum while House Republicans continue advancing legislation to strengthen election integrity, support national security, lower costs, and keep the government open.

On the Communist takeover of the Democrat Party:

“The Bolshevik takeover of the Democrat Party is in full swing, and communism is on the ballot this November against freedom. Make no mistake about that. The lines have never been more clear in an election. You know, just look right now at the fight between Hakeem Jeffries and Bernie Sanders. They're in public war with each other right now, and Bernie Sanders is winning. Bernie's candidates are beating Hakeem's candidates in Democrat primaries.

"Now, in far-left Democrat districts, those communist candidates are gonna likely be elected, but in swing districts, it draws an incredibly sharp contrast between our incumbent Republicans who are working to make life more affordable for working families against these communists who want to literally defund the police. Some are running on platforms, as [Chairwoman] Lisa [McClain] and [Rep.] Nicole [Malliotakis] said, of defunding prisons, defunding the Department of War, taking away private property rights. This isn't a joke. This is something they actually believe in. And you're seeing it play out in cities like New York, but it's coming to a town near you, and it will absolutely be on the ballot this November because the American people do not want America to become a communist nation. But that means Americans have to participate this November to stop it from happening."

On House Democrats' record of opposing commonsense measures:

"And we're going to see more votes on the House floor. You know, what do they want to do? They want chaos. They want power is ultimately what they want. They can't articulate a real clear agenda for the American people because they've been fighting us on all the things that would actually work to lower costs. Keeping taxes low, keeping regulations low, getting government off the backs of working families, producing more energy in America, which lowers costs. Every Democrat voted against that bill.



"So their votes have been very clear on what they want to do. But look at some of their other votes. Last week, we had a vote on the House floor that was brought forward not by leadership, but a vote that would have defunded America's support of Israel. And the Democrats were literally divided right down the middle. A majority of Democrats voted to defund Israel. All but one Republican voted to support Israel. But if you look at the vote, even their own leadership was split right down the middle. Half of their leadership voted to defund Israel and half of their leadership didn't. They're a divided party right now.

"Again, where the communist wing of the party is starting to win out on all of these votes. Look at some of these votes. Again, a majority of Democrats voted to block military aid to Israel. A majority of Democrats voted no on denouncing the antisemitic terrorist attacks in Boulder, Colorado. A majority of them voted against denouncing those attacks. A majority of Democrats voted no on expressing support for law enforcement. A majority. That is who the Democrat Party is today. That's what communism is. They can call themselves whatever they want. Look at their votes. Look at their platform. Look at their actions. And then we're going to bring more bills."

On Democrats threatening a government shutdown:

"We've got a bill this week to just fund the government, a continuing resolution that Chairman Cole is bringing forward today to say, look, we don't want a government shutdown. We don't want the chaos that comes with it. Republicans are united, by the way, behind that. And what is Hakeem saying? He's voting to shut the government down today. Let's watch how all Democrats vote. But the American people are going to be watching that too, because they remember the long lines just a few months ago at every airport.



"Democrats will be voting today to have four hour lines at every airport when you're going and taking your summer vacation this month for a hardworking family. Democrats will be voting today to take away paychecks from our men and women in uniform. That's what they'll be voting on today."

On House Republicans' agenda to strengthen election integrity, ethics, and defense:

"Tomorrow we're bringing up a bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress, something people have been calling for for years. We're bringing that bill to the floor. Chairman Steil's committee worked really hard to get a bill brought forward. Now Democrats are talking about voting against that. Bringing the NDAA. Let's see how that vote goes to just provide the basic layout for how our national defense should be prioritized. These are basic functions of government, basic responsibilities of reforming government.



"Bring in the SAVE America Act again. What is the SAVE America Act? Showing picture ID to vote. Not a complicated subject. Again, anybody that gets on an airplane has to show a picture ID to vote. Nowadays, if you want to go to Olive Garden and get unlimited pasta, you got to show a picture ID. This isn't complicated stuff, yet every Democrat is against these basic things. Why? The only reason you can be against that is if you want voter fraud. It's the only explanation. And they know that. American people get it. We've all seen polling. It crosses every spectrum — Black, white, Republican, Democrat.



"Everybody says, of course, ensure the integrity of the vote. One person, one vote. So that, and by the way, in states, and you saw this yesterday in Rules Committee, Chairman Steil did a really good job of explaining it. In the states where they put stronger voter integrity in place, you actually have higher voter participation because voters actually trust the process better. And so we're going to have these votes this week before we leave for everybody to go back to their districts and work. We're going to have a lot to talk about during this break because we're going to be talking about the contrast, the contrast on the ballot this November between communism and freedom. And the American people will absolutely choose freedom and keep this Republican House majority."

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