ECCB Unveils Designs of New EC Banknotes Featuring National Heroes and Regional Icons

The Eastern Caribbean (EC) banknotes have been redesigned to honour the people, heritage and achievements of the eight member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The Eastern Caribbean (EC) banknotes have been redesigned to honour the people, heritage and achievements of the eight member countries of the ECCU.

The people called for our currency to honour our own heroes, nation builders, and persons whose lives and achievements have enriched our countries and strengthened our region.” — ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine

BASSETERRE, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Eastern Caribbean (EC) banknotes have been redesigned to honour the people, heritage and achievements of the eight member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N.J. Antoine, and Members of the Monetary Council unveiled the new designs on Thursday, 9 July, during the Ceremony to Mark the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council, held in the Commonwealth of Dominica.The banknotes no longer feature the likeness of the late Queen Elizabeth II.“Recognising that the currency belongs to the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, the Monetary Council invited the public, through the Central Bank, to help shape this new chapter in our shared history,” Governor Antoine said before the unveiling. The ECCB Governor continued: “The response was clear and compelling. The people called for our currency to honour our own heroes, nation builders, and persons whose lives and achievements have enriched our countries and strengthened our region.”The Governor noted that, guided by that mandate, each participating member country was invited to nominate an individual whose life and legacy reflect the highest ideals of service, leadership, scholarship, and excellence.The $100 banknote features Sir William Arthur Lewis (Nobel Prize for Economics, 1979), and The Right Honourable Sir John George Melvin Compton (Saint Lucia).The $50 banknote features former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (1989–2015), The Honourable Sir K. Dwight Venner, and The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw (Saint Christopher [St Kitts] and Nevis).The $20 banknote features The Right Honourable Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Snr (Antigua and Barbuda) and The Honourable Dame Mary Eugenia Charles (Commonwealth of Dominica).The $10 banknote features The Most Excellent William Henry Bramble (Montserrat) and The Honourable James Ronald Webster (Anguilla).The $5 banknote features The Right Honourable Robert Milton Cato (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) and Sir Kirani James, LLD (Hons) (Grenada).The new banknote series also features, for the first time, the ECCB logo encircled by the flags of the ECCU (the ECCU logo). The likeness of Sir K. Dwight Venner now appears on the front of the $50 banknote instead of the back, while Sir William Arthur Lewis has moved from the back of the $100 banknote to the front.The redesign for EC coins would see the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II on the front replaced with the ECCU logo.-30-

New Faces of the EC Banknotes: Honouring the people, heritage and achievements of the eight member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU)

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