Vitex LLC Launches Online Store: 400G to 1.6T Optics Ship From US Stock in 2 Days

Vitex 400G–1.6T AI data center optics are now available to buy online — in stock, MSA-compliant, and shipping from the company's US warehouse. The Vitex online store at vitextech.com: 1.6T, 800G and 400G transceivers, AOC/DAC cables and MPO fiber assemblies with 2-day US shipping, secure checkout, and US engineer support.

1.6T, 800G and 400G AI data center optics now available to buy online at vitextech.com — in-stock inventory, published pricing, 2-day shipping from NJ, USA

The store puts tested, in-stock optics, published pricing, and our U.S.-based engineering team one click away. Orders placed today leave New Jersey within two business days.” — Michael Ko, Managing Director, Vitex LLC

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitex LLC, a U.S.-based supplier of high-performance fiber optic interconnect for AI data centers, today announced that its AI infrastructure product line can now be purchased directly online at vitextech.com. Sixteen products — 400G, 800G, and 1.6T optical transceivers, active optical cables (AOC), direct attach copper cables (DAC), and supporting fiber assemblies — are held in stock at the company's New Jersey warehouse and ship within two business days of order.

High-speed optics have traditionally been purchased through sales-assisted quote cycles that can add days or weeks to a procurement. The Vitex online store removes that step for in-stock items: engineers and procurement teams see published pricing, order through secure checkout, and receive tested optics from U.S. inventory.

Volume purchases, custom configurations, and the company's broader 100G-to-1.6T catalog remain available through the request-a-quote path on four-to-seven-week lead times. The complete buy-online range is listed on the company's Shop Fiber Optics Online page.

The online lineup covers the 1.6T OSFP 2xDR4/DR8 finned-top transceiver for next-generation AI fabrics, plus 800G OSFP DR8 and VR8 twin-port modules compatible with NVIDIA Quantum-2, Quantum-X800, Spectrum-4, and Spectrum-X800 switch platforms. An 800G QSFP-DD DR8 serves standards-based Ethernet spine-leaf fabrics, while 400G DR4 and VR4 transceivers come in QSFP112 and flat-top OSFP-RHS form factors, with the OSFP-RHS options designed for NVIDIA InfiniBand deployments.

Cabling includes 800G AOC and DAC assemblies with 2x400G QSFP112 breakout options, plus OM4 MPO-12 patch and breakout cables. All transceivers, AOCs, and DACs are MSA-compliant and performance-tested before shipment, and the portfolio supports both Ethernet and InfiniBand fabrics.

"An engineer who needs transceivers for a cluster expansion this month should not have to wait on a quote cycle to get them," said Michael Ko, Managing Director at Vitex. "The store puts tested, in-stock optics, published pricing, and our U.S.-based engineering team one click away. Orders placed today leave New Jersey within two business days."

Checkout supports major credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Shop Pay. Buyers who need help matching optics to their switch, NIC, and reach requirements can consult Vitex's U.S.-based application engineers through the site's Talk to an Engineer option, or write to sales@vitextech.com.

The store launch extends the 800G and 1.6T portfolio Vitex introduced in March 2026, adding an immediate-availability purchasing path for the products AI data center operators deploy most.

About Vitex LLC

Vitex LLC is a U.S.-based supplier of fiber optic products and high-performance photonics solutions for AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, telecommunications, broadcast, and test and measurement applications. Headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, Vitex has served the optical networking industry since 2003, offering 100G to 1.6T optical transceivers; AOC, AEC, ACC, and DAC cables; MPO and LC fiber assemblies; and video-over-fiber solutions, backed by U.S. inventory and U.S.-based engineering support.

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